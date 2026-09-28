Pennsylvania measles cases cross 900 as outbreak grows

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes
- Pennsylvania's measles outbreak reached 903 cases with 68 new infections reported.
- Lancaster County remains the hardest-hit area amid the worst resurgence in decades.
- Disputes arose over measles-related deaths as CDC reviews classification methods.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's measles outbreak continued to worsen, with 68 new infections reported since Wednesday last week, bringing the total to 903 on Monday, health department data showed, as the state grapples with the worst measles resurgence in decades.
Here are more details:
• According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 176 measles patients had been hospitalized, up from 164 reported on September 23
• Lancaster County, with the highest number of cases, remains the hardest-hit area in the state
• Pennsylvania reported four measles-related deaths among unvaccinated residents earlier this month, sparking a disagreement between Governor Josh Shapiro and U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over how many of the fatalities were directly caused by the virus
• Soon after, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was reviewing how it classifies measles-related deaths
• The CDC's website now lists one verified measles death but did not confirm where the death had occurred
• The U.S. has recorded 3,659 measles cases this year as of September 24, according to CDC data
• Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that can cause fever, rash and respiratory complications, but can be easily prevented with the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine — a routine childhood immunization that provides 97% protection after two doses