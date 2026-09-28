Pennsylvania measles cases cross 900 as outbreak grows

Posted - Sept. 28, 2026 at 2:50 p.m.

Christy SanthoshReuters
 
A sign reading "measles testing" is seen in Seminole, Texas, February 25, 2025.

A sign reading "measles testing" is seen in Seminole, Texas, February 25, 2025. (Sebastian Rocandio, Reuters)

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Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Pennsylvania's measles outbreak reached 903 cases with 68 new infections reported.
  • Lancaster County remains the hardest-hit area amid the worst resurgence in decades.
  • Disputes arose over measles-related deaths as CDC reviews classification methods.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's measles outbreak continued to worsen, with 68 new ​infections reported since Wednesday last week, bringing the total to 903 on Monday, health department ‌data showed, as the state grapples with the worst measles resurgence in ⁠decades.

Here are more details:

• ​According to the Pennsylvania ⁠Department of Health, 176 measles patients had been ‌hospitalized, up from 164 ‌reported on September 23

• Lancaster County, with the ⁠highest number of cases, ⁠remains the hardest-hit area in the state

• Pennsylvania reported four measles-related deaths among unvaccinated residents earlier this month, sparking a disagreement between Governor Josh Shapiro and U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ‌over how many of the fatalities ​were directly caused by the virus

• Soon after, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was reviewing how it classifies measles-related deaths

• The CDC's website now lists one verified measles death but did not confirm where the death had ​occurred

• The U.S. has recorded 3,659 measles cases this ‌year as of ‌September ⁠24, according to CDC data

• Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that can cause fever, rash and respiratory complications, but can be easily prevented with the ‌measles, mumps and rubella ​vaccine — a routine childhood immunization ‌that provides 97% ⁠protection after ​two doses

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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