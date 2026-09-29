Joy in therapy: Shriners Children's patients utilize puzzles

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SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah puzzle company is helping Shriners Children's patients and their families find joy in therapy through puzzles.

During a community event last night, families gathered to get their puzzle on in a relaxed environment.

The event provided Shriners patients who may already be dealing with so much a chance to incorporate therapeutic activities in a safe setting.

It also allowed parents to connect with other families going through the same thing.

"Part of our mission is family-centered care, and so Shriners really supports that mission and that vision, and they back it up, and they allow me to do events and activities where the whole family can come and do something together," said Laura Lewis, recreational therapist at Shriners Children's. "What is more fun for a family than to gather around a table together and to do a puzzle? At the end, you have this result of something you were able to accomplish."

Shriners Children's says they hope to continue hosting these types of events, providing a support group outside the hospital walls. — Allison Stuart