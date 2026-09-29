Vamos Health opens new West Valley City site, reflecting strong demand for its bilingual offerings

WEST VALLEY CITY — A clinic geared to those with limited access to health care, including the Latino and immigrant communities, has expanded after two years of operation, reflecting strong demand for the offering.

"The health care system here is so complicated and it is triply so if you do not speak English," said John Woolley, the chief executive officer of Vamos Health Medical Group. "And so, providing a resource where we will help patients navigate through the system is huge."

Woolley led a ribbon-cutting Tuesday to ceremonially launch the new Vamos clinic at 2900 W. 4700 South in West Valley City, which replaces a smaller facility in the city that had opened in 2024. The new facility, which actually opened its doors to the public in July, has three times the number of exam rooms as the previous facility, and it is meant to help Vamos keep pace with strong demand for its services.

Utah Rep. Jake Fitisemanu, R-West Valley City, was one of the many attendees at Tuesday's event. He lauded the for-profit operation as an affordable option for those who don't get insurance through work — the norm for many. The clinic structure used to house a Hires Big H restaurant.

Vamos Health employees at the launch of a new, larger site in West Valley City on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. (Photo: Tim Vandenack, KSL)

"Everything's getting more expensive, including health care, and so any way that we can ... reduce barriers for people to access the health care that they need is a great thing," Fitisemanu said, adding that the Vamos model provides many of the benefits of traditional health insurance "at a more affordable rate for families."

Vamos caters in particular to those who don't have insurance and, with its bilingual staff, immigrants and other Latinos who speak Spanish as their primary language.

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"Roughly 40% of our patients don't speak Spanish because we're just a really good deal. But the majority of our patients are Spanish speakers, and the majority of them don't have any kind of health insurance," Woolley said. Health outcomes, he noted, are two-and-a-half times better if care is delivered in the native language of the patient.

Vamos, which also has clinics in Orem and Phoenix, Arizona, provides care on a subscription basis, with monthly fees ranging from $19.99 to $84.99 a month and the offerings varying depending on fee level. Though around 90% of its clients don't qualify for insurance or can't afford it, Vamos also accepts some insurance. It provides checkups, blood work, preventive care, diagnostic care, and some consultations with specialists.

"We'll take your EKG right here in-house, and we'll send that EKG to a cardiologist," Woolley said. "We'll see if we can manage it here so you don't have to take the extra time and expense."

The West Valley City clinic has helped round 6,600 patients in its two years of operation and diagnosed nearly 2,000 people with diabetes or pre-diabetes. Woolley also estimates the clinic has prevented 5,000 emergency room visits stemming from the care it provides.