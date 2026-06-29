Alaska Airlines unveils Fallen Soldier Cart at Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A custom-built Fallen Soldier Cart was unveiled Monday at Salt Lake City International Airport.

The cart, created by Alaska Airlines employees, is designed to transport fallen military members with dignity and respect during their final journey home.

"When they brought the cart in ... I have to admit, my eyes were a little bit wet," said Pete Higgins, COO of the Salt Lake City Department of Airports.

The Salt Lake City cart is the 19th built through Alaska Airlines' Fallen Soldier Program. The program began in 2011 after Alaska Airlines technicians witnessed the mishandling of a fallen service member's remains and formed an all-volunteer group to address it.

The Fallen Soldier Program follows military protocols to ensure that fallen service members are handled with care.

"Our mission is compassion," said Daniel Brosch, spokesperson for the Fallen Soldier Program.

The cart features emblems representing all six branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, along with American flag curtains, the Utah state flag, an outline of the Salt Lake City skyline and a red-carpet interior.

It was escorted to the airport by Patriot Guard Riders and law enforcement as part of a multistate journey that began in Seattle and included stops at veteran memorial sites in Layton and Bountiful.

The ceremony also featured Alaska Airlines' military-themed aircraft, "Honoring Those Who Serve."

An American Airlines military-themed aircraft featuring the words "Honoring those who serve" is pictured on Monday. (Photo: Nathaniel Gillis, KSL)

Brosch said the Fallen Soldier Program continues to grow, with a goal of placing a cart at every airport the airline serves.

"Our wish is that it never gets used, but when it does, we want it to be beautiful, we want it to be respectful, we want their families be proud," he added.

Maintained by Alaska Airlines, the cart can be used by any airline serving Salt Lake City.

Correction: A previous version stated Pete Higgins was CEO of the Salt Lake City Department of Airports. He is COO.