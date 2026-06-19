2 injured, including firefighter, in Tremonton tire shop fire

TREMONTON — Two people, including a firefighter, were injured in a structure fire on Main Street in Tremonton Friday morning.

About 10 a.m., multiple agencies, including the Tremonton, Garland, Brigham City and Fielding fire departments, responded to the fire at a tire shop at 979 W. Main St. for which "multiple 911 callers" reported explosions.

"Firefighters initiated an aggressive interior fire attack while simultaneously conducting search operations to determine if any occupants remained inside the structure," the Tremonton Fire Department said in a statement. "During suppression efforts, the building suffered a partial roof collapse, prompting an immediate evacuation of personnel from the structure and a transition to defensive firefighting operations to ensure firefighter safety."

One person suffered burn injuries and was taken to a regional burn center for treatment, and the firefighter suffered injuries that did not appear life-threatening, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the building was considered a "total loss."

It's unclear whether the shop had been in operation, as it was listed as "closed" on multiple websites. The building was transferred from Archibald & Sons tire shop in 2022 to Ron Keller Tire Inc., according to Archibald & Sons' Facebook page.