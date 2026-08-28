Ultra-runner with Utah ties has heart-attack during race in France

CHAMONIX, France — World-renowned ultra-distance runner, Jeff Browning, who spent many years training and racing in Utah, experienced a heart attack while competing in the TDS race at UTMB near Chamonix, France.

Browning, 55, has been a leading competitor in the trail and ultra-running world for over 25 years. On Monday, he embarked on a race he had never done before, setting out to complete the 92-mile distance that climbs over 30,000 feet in elevation.

At around mile 80, Browning collapsed. A longtime friend, Kevin Walker, said that out of all the things that went wrong that day, the location it happened was a blessing.

"He collapsed at the aid station —thank goodness," Walker told KSL. "Thankfully, he was at an aid station and not out in the wilderness. There was a medical crew there with a defibrillator, and they were able to transport him via ambulance and a helicopter to the hospital."

For the next couple of days, Browning was in a medically induced coma, that he has since woken up from, Walker said, adding that during that time, the ultra-running community has stepped in to help.

In fact, a GoFundMe* that was set up, has climbed to over $194,000 in donations in just one day. Walker said that it's a testament to what a pillar Browning is in the community.

"He has the best reputation of anyone I've met in this community," he said. "From helping at races, to commentating on livestreams, to coaching people, to having a 25-plus year career winning races. He's an incredible human."

Browning spent many years as a Logan resident, and has since moved to Flagstaff, Arizona. Over the years, he has placed near the top at many Utah races, including the prestigious Wasatch 100, for which he took second place in 2023 at age 53. He also outright won the Moab 240 in 2022 at age 51.

Browning is also a subject of the documentary "The Chase" that documents the widely popular Cocodona 250 out of Arizona. Walker paced Browning during that race and said he witnessed what it was like to run side-by-side with such an "incredible athlete."

Utah athlete, Michael McKnight, has also spent many miles with Browning as a competitor and as an athlete coached by him. He said that he looks up to him for many reasons, naming faith as one of them

"(Jeff has) been by my side through all the lows and highs over the years," McKnight wrote in an Instagram post. "We've embraced many times over success at the finish line. ... He's never tried talking me out of any of my wild ideas over the years. But instead shared any concerns he had, immediately followed up with strategies on how to be successful. I look up to this man in so many ways. He's a man of faith, and an amazing husband and father. He's one of the few people I'd consider a role model."

Jeff Browning and Mike McKnight embrace after McKnight competes an ultra-distance race. Browning recently suffered a heart attack while competing in the TDS race at UTMB near Chamonix, France. (Photo: Mike McKnight)

Browning is recovering at a hospital in France, and complete medical details have not been shared publicly "out of respect for Jeff's privacy," the GoFundMe stated.

"The point of this GoFundMe is that he is a self-employed endurance coach who's out of commission for a while," Walker said. "He has three kids and a wife, in addition to medical bills and travel, and there is obviously a stoppage of income.

"Jeff has regained consciousness, and his doctors are optimistic about his recovery," he added. "He is expected to remain in France for at least the next couple of weeks before he is cleared to travel home."

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.