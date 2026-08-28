Beaver residents asked to 'keep an eye out for a young bear cub'

BEAVER — Beaver County Sheriff's Office issued a public alert for residents to keep an eye out for a young bear cub that was last seen between 2:30 and 3 p.m. on Friday near 1400 North CR-357 (Manderfield Road), heading toward town.

Department of Natural Resources officials have been trying to locate the cub and are asking for the public's assistance, adding that if anyone sees the cub, not to approach or attempt to catch it.

"The cub is frightened and will run if approached," the statement read.

Many sightings have also been reported this summer. State wildlife biologists and other agencies have already responded to nearly 170 incidents across the state, which is double the number from this time last year, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. Officials noted weather as having a large impact on normal food supply for bears.

Reports of sightings should be directed to Beaver County Dispatch at 435-438-2862 or Selena Yardley, Local DNR Wildlife at 435-868-8286.