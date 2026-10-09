Pioneer Park upgrades nearing completion, with reopening set for November

Updated - Oct. 10, 2026 at 5:06 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 9, 2026 at 7:58 p.m.

Emma BensonKSL
 
New courts, a playground and a ranger office are among the upgrades coming to Pioneer Park, which is set to fully reopen Nov. 13. Construction at Pioneer Park is nearing completion.
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SALT LAKE CITY — Construction at Pioneer Park is nearing completion, with new recreation spaces and a ranger office expected to welcome visitors next month.

Work began in March and is now about 80% to 90% complete, according to Nancy Monteith, a senior landscape architect with Salt Lake City Public Lands. Crews are laying sod, planting garden beds and checking the work before the fenced-off areas reopen.

The upgrades include six pickleball courts, a basketball court, a new playground and an improved off-leash dog area. A covered pavilion and space for eight food trucks will help accommodate events of different sizes.

Officials said the revamped Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City is almost ready to open to the public.
Officials said the revamped Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City is almost ready to open to the public. (Photo: KSL)

"We're trying to make it as easy as possible for anyone to come and use the park," Monteith said.

Crews are also planting 150 trees to provide shade for future generations.

Along with the new amenities, the city hopes a regular staff presence will help make the park safer and more welcoming.

A building with new restrooms and a ranger office will serve as a home base for three rangers, who will also work throughout the district. Other park employees will be dedicated solely to Pioneer Park.

"I think having sort of that everyday presence in the park makes a big difference," Monteith said.

An aerial view of some of the new features visitors can soon experience at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City.
An aerial view of some of the new features visitors can soon experience at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City. (Photo: KSL)

The south end has stayed open during construction, including for the Saturday farmers market. But Monteith hopes neighbors will find reasons to return long after the vendors pack up.

"I'm optimistic that people are really going to find this to be a new place to spend time during the week," she said.

The grand reopening is scheduled for Nov. 13, from noon to 2 p.m. The public is invited.

Pioneer Park occupies the former site of the Old Pioneer Fort and was officially dedicated on July 24, 1898.

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