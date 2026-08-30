Over 20 people possibly missing after Grand Canyon flooding; 1 body recovered

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK — More than 20 people might be missing or unaccounted for after a major flash flood in Grand Canyon on Saturday, and National Park Service officials are seeking information about them.

Park officials announced late Sunday they had recovered the body of a 46-year-old man near Crystal Rapids along the Colorado River, and the medical examiner's office was at the site.

Other people may be missing after the flooding in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area, the park service said in a news release. Park staff and Arizona law enforcers are continuing to evacuate the area and account for people who might have been there at the time.

The flash flood began about 2:30 p.m. Saturday and caused significant damage throughout Bright Angel Canyon, park service officials said.

"Nearly all footbridges spanning Bright Angel Creek were destroyed, eliminating hiker access across the creek. Grand Canyon National Park staff are continuing to assess damage to trails, bridges, utilities, facilities and other infrastructure," the agency said in a separate news release.

The Colorado River is also closed to river traffic as metal structures and debris are entering the river after the flooding.

The National Park Service requests anyone who knows of hikers or backpackers who were in the inner canyon along the Bright Angel Creek corridor on Saturday, and anyone with a campground reservation in that corridor, to provide information to the park service.

"This includes individuals who may have been traveling along the North Kaibab Trail from the North Kaibab Trailhead to Phantom Ranch, staying at Bright Angel Campground, or traveling or staying in the area known as 'the Box' north of Phantom Ranch," the news release states.

Those with information are asked to contact the park service's tip line at 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

"When submitting a tip, please provide any information you have about the individual, including their name, approximate location, travel plans, group size, clothing or backpack description, or when they were last known to be in the area. You do not have to provide your name," officials said.

Park service officials warned of additional thunderstorms and rainfall on Sunday and Monday that could lead to more flash flooding.

This story may be updated.