Orem to host Ironman 70.3, drawing athletes and visitors to Utah County

OREM — For longtime triathlete Heather Jenson, the announcement that IRONMAN 70.3 Utah is coming to Orem was welcome news.

Jenson, who has completed eight half-IRONMAN races, said she and her friends immediately began discussing plans to sign up after learning the event would take place close to home.

"When the news broke, it was such a buzz," Jenson said. "All me and my friends that are triathletes were texting and sending each other the Instagram post. We were like, 'Are you signing up?' We were like, 'Yeah, we're signing up.'"

Heather Jenson is pictured on Wednesday in Orem. (Photo: Zach Pope)

The race marks the return of IRONMAN competition to Utah and will be the first IRONMAN-branded event hosted in Orem.

Nestled beneath the Wasatch Mountains, the inaugural IRONMAN 70.3 Utah course will showcase some of Utah County's most recognizable scenery. Athletes will begin with a 1.2-mile swim in Deer Creek Reservoir before tackling a 56-mile bike ride through Provo Canyon and finishing with a 13.1-mile run through the streets of Orem.

Race organizers said the course was designed to highlight the natural beauty of Utah Valley, with canyon roads and mountain views that have helped make Utah a destination for endurance athletes from around the world.

While St. George has long been known as Utah's premier IRONMAN destination, Orem city leaders said they are eager to introduce northern Utah to the global endurance racing community.

"IRONMAN has been going for years, and everybody knows the name and the brand," said Pete Wolfley, public information officer for the city of Orem. "We're just excited to be a part of it, and we want to show the world what Orem is all about."

Pete Wolfley is pictured on Wednesday. (Photo: Zach Pope, KSL)

The event is expected to attract athletes, spectators and volunteers from across the country. Jenson said even those who do not plan to compete can still play an important role.

"The thing about IRONMAN is, even if you're not participating in an IRONMAN or you're like, 'That's too crazy, I'm not going to do that,' you probably have a friend or family member that wants to do it," Jenson said. "Come volunteer. Come support the city."

City officials expect the race to provide a significant economic boost to the area.

"Over the next three years, we expect thousands of people to come to Orem," Wolfley said. "There are estimated millions of dollars of economic benefit to the city."

Beyond the economic impact, the race also represents a milestone for Utah's endurance sports community. Backed by a strong local triathlon culture and surrounded by world-class training terrain, the inaugural event offers athletes a chance to compete in a first-year race while helping establish what organizers hope will become a signature event for the region.

As for Jenson, she has no plans to miss it.

"100%," she said when asked if she plans to register. "I'm setting like three alarms to be on there right when it opens because I have a feeling it will sell out."

Her advice for athletes considering the race is simple: Train consistently, practice running at the same time of day as the event and stay hydrated.

"Hydrate a lot," she said. "Lots of water."

The inaugural IRONMAN 70.3 Utah is scheduled for next August and is expected to bring thousands of athletes, spectators and volunteers to Utah County for one of the largest endurance events ever hosted in Orem. To learn more about the race or to register, click here.