Hanksville businesses feeling effects of lower water levels at Lake Powell

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HANKSVILLE, Wayne County — For most people, Hanksville is a place to pass through on the way to somewhere else.

But for the people who live and work in this small Wayne County town, Hanksville isn't just a stop along the way. It's home, and they're proud of it.

"This community is absolutely by far the best place to live," said Jessica Alvey, who owns several businesses in Hanksville with her husband.

Even with all the places to see, though, Hanksville has always depended on travelers heading to Lake Powell, especially during the busy summer months.

But this year, business owners said those travelers haven't been showing up like they used to.

"It's been a really rough year for Hanksville," said Alvey.

Alvey said her family's businesses have been part of the Hanksville community since the early '80s.

For years, the busy season between Memorial Day and Labor Day provided much of the income businesses needed to make it through the slower winter months.

State Route 24 through Hanksville. (Photo: Alex Cabrero, KSL)

While tourism has expanded in recent years to include visitors exploring Utah's national parks, slot canyons and other outdoor destinations, Lake Powell at the Bullfrog Marina remains a major economic driver for Hanksville.

This year, Alvey said, the spring tourism season was strong, with international visitors and travelers exploring Utah's Mighty Five national parks.

But the summer months were a different story.

"Beginning in June, July and August, probably half what we should have been," she said. "When you're talking about half your revenue stream just drying up, that can become really critical for a community."

That kind of slowdown can be especially difficult in a town where many businesses are family-owned, and employment opportunities are limited.

"We don't have a lot of safety nets here. There aren't a lot of other jobs to go find," said Alvey. "If they're not able to work a lot of extra hours in the summer months, they may not have Christmas. They may not be able to buy clothes for their kids."

Hanksville Town councilmember Shyann Alvey said the slowdown has affected businesses throughout the community and could influence financial decisions well into the winter.

"You have to rethink what you're going to do, the projects that you have. Or, like the town, we have to rethink hiring and really be careful of your budgeting," she said.

Shyann Alvey, Hanksville Town Council member. (Photo: Alex Cabrero, KSL)

Many business owners believe part of the problem is the perception of Lake Powell.

The reservoir's low water levels have been the subject of government reports, scientific studies and news coverage. Those reports have raised concerns about drought, water supplies and recreational access.

Jessica Alvey worries some potential visitors may be getting the impression that Lake Powell no longer has enough water for a vacation.

"To have so much news coverage over that it's critically low, I think sometimes they forget to say how much water there still is in Lake Powell," she said.

While lower water levels have created challenges for boating access and other recreation, Lake Powell still offers opportunities for visitors to get out on the water.

Jessica Alvey said some customers who made the trip this year discovered a different side of the lake.

"They're saying they had a great time because there are beaches they've never seen. There are trails they've never seen. There are hikes up into areas that have always been under water," she said.

She hopes more families will consider returning, even if their experience looks a little different from previous years.

For some families, stopping in Hanksville has become as much a part of their Lake Powell vacation as the lake itself.

Duke's Slickrock Grill in Hanksville. (Photo: Alex Cabrero, KSL)

Stan's Burger Shak, one of the businesses Jessica Alvey owns, has welcomed generations of travelers.

"We have people who have come here with their grandparents when they were kids and they're coming back to Stan's Burger Shak with their grandkids now," she said.

She worries those traditions could disappear if families begin choosing other vacation destinations.

"To have those kinds of breaks in a family tradition, we worry. We hope they come back," she said.

However, Hanksville isn't simply waiting for Lake Powell's water levels to rise.

Shyann Alvey said the town and business owners have started a business coalition to bring local business owners and community members together to explore ways to attract more visitors.

The idea is to remind travelers that the area offers much more than a convenient stop for gas, food or lodging on the way to Lake Powell.

"There's so much out here to see and do, to explore," said Shyann Alvey.

A direction sign in Hanksville pointing to tourist attractions. (Photo: Alex Cabrero, KSL)

Nearby attractions include Goblin Valley State Park, Capitol Reef National Park, Factory Butte and other scenic desert landscapes.

Jessica Alvey hopes visitors will continue coming to the area, whether Lake Powell is part of their plans or not.

"If you don't want to try out Lake Powell, come to Hanksville and try out a slot canyon. Go to Goblin Valley, go check out the park, go to moonscape," she said. "There are so many other things to do, but maybe keep coming down here."

For a community built around welcoming people who are often just passing through, those visits mean more than travelers may realize.

"Our No. 1 review we get is how loved people feel when they come here," said Jessica Alvey. "Just that extra little bit of customer service and hospitality. We want to keep sharing that with everybody else."