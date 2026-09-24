Mountain Trails Foundation announces seasonal, temporary trail closures

SALT LAKE CITY — Fall is officially here, which means that some favorite summer recreation spots are shutting down for the season.

That includes portions of Park City where trail users have about a week left to use the Bonanza Flat trails before they close on Oct. 1st.

In a Facebook post, the Mountain Trails Foundation said the closures are meant to give the area's wildlife plenty of time and space to prepare for winter.

Bonanza Flats isn't closed for good. The area will reopen for winter recreation later this year.