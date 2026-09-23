Construction on SR 224 in Park City nears end, UDOT says

By KSL | Posted - Sept. 23, 2026 at 2:10 p.m.

 
An undated aerial view of the I-80 interchange at state Route 224 at Kimball Junction in Park City.

An undated aerial view of the I-80 interchange at state Route 224 at Kimball Junction in Park City.(Utah Department of Transportation)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers in Park City are about to get a break from months of nonstop construction.

The Utah Department of Transportation and High Valley Transit said they are wrapping up two major projects along state Route 224.

Crews are finishing new turning lanes at Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue. Work is also wrapping up near Kimball Junction.

Map of SR-224 pavement preservation project area in Park City, Utah.
Map of SR-224 pavement preservation project area in Park City, Utah. (Photo: UDOT)

High Valley Transit said one more paving project is planned next week, but that most of the construction should be finished by the end of October, 2026.

The work is part of a larger bus rapid transit project connecting Kimball Junction and Old Town.

Bus service is expected to start in 2028.

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