'Bruno,' the Park City police K-9 injured from jumping off an overpass, is home

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Sept. 18, 2026 at 10:02 a.m.

 
Bruno, who broke two legs from jumping off a freeway overpass earlier this week, was sent home on Thursday to continue his recovery.

Bruno, who broke two legs from jumping off a freeway overpass earlier this week, was sent home on Thursday to continue his recovery. (Park City Police Department )

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PARK CITY — Bruno, the Park City police K-9 who was injured after jumping off a freeway overpass on Tuesday, is at home continuing his recovery.

"We are happy to share some good news. Bruno's surgery went well, and he is officially on the mend," Park City police announced Thursday. "Bruno still has a long road ahead, but we are very happy to see him home and on his way to recovery."

Bruno was injured on Tuesday while assisting the Utah Highway Patrol with a suspicious package investigation near the U.S. 40 and I-80 interchange.

"While assessing the package, Bruno jumped from the freeway overpass and sustained serious injuries," police stated. "Bruno sustained two broken legs and a fractured jaw as a result of the fall."

Bruno was taken by medical helicopter to a veterinary hospital, MedVet, in Salt Lake City. On Thursday, police announced he had been released from the hospital.

"After everything Bruno has been through over the past few days, we are grateful he can begin the next part of his recovery at home, surrounded by the people who know and love him best. We cannot thank the community enough for the incredible amount of love and support shown to Bruno and his handler over the past few days," the department stated.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops-and-courts beat.
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