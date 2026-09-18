'Bruno,' the Park City police K-9 injured from jumping off an overpass, is home

PARK CITY — Bruno, the Park City police K-9 who was injured after jumping off a freeway overpass on Tuesday, is at home continuing his recovery.

"We are happy to share some good news. Bruno's surgery went well, and he is officially on the mend," Park City police announced Thursday. "Bruno still has a long road ahead, but we are very happy to see him home and on his way to recovery."

Bruno was injured on Tuesday while assisting the Utah Highway Patrol with a suspicious package investigation near the U.S. 40 and I-80 interchange.

"While assessing the package, Bruno jumped from the freeway overpass and sustained serious injuries," police stated. "Bruno sustained two broken legs and a fractured jaw as a result of the fall."

Bruno was taken by medical helicopter to a veterinary hospital, MedVet, in Salt Lake City. On Thursday, police announced he had been released from the hospital.

"After everything Bruno has been through over the past few days, we are grateful he can begin the next part of his recovery at home, surrounded by the people who know and love him best. We cannot thank the community enough for the incredible amount of love and support shown to Bruno and his handler over the past few days," the department stated.

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