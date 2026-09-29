Father, 1-year-old fall 80 feet while rappelling in Arizona's Virgin River Gorge

Updated - Sept. 29, 2026 at 1:34 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 29, 2026 at 1:01 p.m.

 
A father and his 1-year-old son were rescued in the Virgin River Gorge area after an approximately 80-foot fall while rappelling.

A father and his 1-year-old son were rescued in the Virgin River Gorge area after an approximately 80-foot fall while rappelling. (Littlefield Fire Department)

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SALT LAKE CITY — A father and his 1-year-old were injured Saturday after falling as much as 80 feet while rappelling in the Virgin River Gorge in Arizona.

A family's outdoor adventure turned into a major rescue effort near the Cedar Pocket area.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says the father and child were on the same rope when they fell. The father suffered serious injuries and had to be lifted out of the canyon in a rescue stretcher before being taken to the hospital.

The toddler suffered minor injuries and was hiked out by medics.  Multiple agencies from Utah and Arizona spent hours carrying out the technical rescue, which stretched into the night.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fall. — Rachel Fabbi, KSL

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