On National Public Lands Day, Salt Lake mayor thanks major donor

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SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall helped celebrate National Public Lands Day on Saturday.

At an event near the 9 Line Trail, Mendenhall thanked the Bezos Earth Fund for donating more than $11 million in grants to improve the trail and the nearby Fleet Block.

"Here, along the 9 Line Trail, where there's gravel today, there will be over 280 something trees," Mendenhall said. "There will be water-wise planting; there will be places to sit and rest."

The 9 Line Trail follows railroad tracks along 900 South in Salt Lake City, between the Jordan River Surplus Canal and 200 West.

The city announced the funding earlier this summer. Mendenhall said the project matters because the area is used by over 3,600 bicycle riders and pedestrians each month, totaling half a million people annually. — Curtis Booker