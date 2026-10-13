Utah woman crowned Ms. Veteran America 2026

SALT LAKE CITY — A U.S. Air Force veteran from Utah has been crowned this year's Ms. Veteran America.

At the competition in Tampa this weekend, Kimberly Chatto was recognized for her service. This year's event marked 15 years that the organizers have highlighted female veterans.

She served in the United States Air Force for 11 years, both as a nuclear combat crew commander and a public affairs officer. She currently works at Hill Air Force Base and actively advocates for veterans in Utah.

Along with the title, Chatto won $15,000.

The event isn't a typical beauty pageant. It focuses on "the woman beyond the uniform," and the winner will serve for 12 months discussing issues faced by women veterans.

Ms. Veteran America donates proceeds from the event to the nonprofit Final Salute, Inc., providing housing for homeless women veterans and their children. According to its webpage, Ms. Veteran America has raised nearly $850,000 and helped more than 8,000 people.