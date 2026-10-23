For retirees, picking up a hobby could be the best thing for your mental health

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

ST. GEORGE — There's something about live music that gets you moving, no matter your age.

The Bar None Wranglers are proof of that. These southern Utah musicians — most of them in their 70s and 80s — are busier than most people half their age, playing country and vintage tunes with a whole lot of heart.

Robin Davis founded the group after moving to St. George, carrying a love of music that started back in high school.

"The ones I started with passed on, and so these guys have just picked up and have been great," Davis said.

The Wranglers don't wait to be called — they go find the gig. Davis said the band has averaged 140 shows per year over the past two years.

A lot of those shows are at memory care facilities, where the impact goes far beyond entertainment.

"The Alzheimer's patients, what's interesting is they maybe don't say anything, but when they hear us play these old tunes, they'll suddenly start tapping their feet and they'll often start singing along with us," said band member Joe Lawrence.

Davis remembers one night in particular when an attendant pointed out a woman in the crowd who had started singing along.

"'She hasn't spoken 10 words for the last several years, and she's singing along with you guys,'" Davis recalled being told. "That probably was one of the happiest times of our life."

For band member Lolly Graf, the experience goes even deeper.

"Music is something that just gives purpose to life, and to have the opportunity to play together and to bring joy to others — there's nothing like it," Graf said.

Most of the Wranglers are retired and never imagined picking up an instrument could bring this much joy. Dennis Madsen saw the group perform at the St. George Tabernacle four years ago and didn't play a single instrument at the time. He went home and started watching YouTube videos and learned how to play the ukulele, guitar and banjo.

"So in space of four years, I've gone from playing nothing to playing two instruments and singing with this group," Madsen said.

His message to anyone thinking about it: Age is not the barrier you think it is.

"I'll tell you, two of our members are in their 80s, two of us are in the 70s — and we won't say what the other one's age is," Madsen said with a laugh.

Davis put it simply: "Whatever your passion is, do it — and it doesn't matter how many birthdays you have."

The band members say if you want to volunteer, just show up at a care center or rest home. You will not be turned away.