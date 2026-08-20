Aging Utahns struggling with property taxes can qualify for up to $1200

By Tamara Vaifanua, KSL | Updated - Aug. 20, 2026 at 10:37 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 20, 2026 at 8:55 a.m.

 
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SALT LAKE CITY — A little-known state program is designed to help. It's called Circuit Breaker Tax Relief, and according to AARP, most of the people who qualify have never heard of it.

"The ability to participate in this program has been huge for them, because we like to say it's sometimes between groceries or medication or property tax. No one wants to make that decision," said Joseph Hirabayashi, AARP's associate state director of advocacy.

"It's one of those things that unless you specifically know there's property tax relief in your county, you're probably not going to go looking for it," Hirabayashi said.

Who qualifies

To be eligible, homeowners must be 66 or older, though surviving spouses automatically qualify regardless of age.

Household income must fall under about $45,000 a year. The lower the income, the higher the benefit.

"If you have the lowest income — so $0 — you would get the maximum benefit of about $1,200," Hirabayashi said. "If you have the top of the income, then you would get the smallest benefit, around $100 to $200."

Renters can qualify too

Homeowners aren't the only ones eligible.

There's the circuit breaker homeowner tax credit, those are for homeowners," Hirabayashi said. "And then there's the renter refund. So just because you're a renter doesn't mean you're excluded from these programs."

How to apply

Homeowners apply through their county, with a deadline of Sept. 1. Renters apply through the Utah State Tax Commission, and have until Dec. 31.

The application takes just a few minutes to complete and the relief lasts all year.

Click here to get started.

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Tamara Vaifanua, KSLTamara Vaifanua
Tamara Vaifanua joined KSL Today as a reporter in June 2021. She anchors KSL-Today every morning starting at 4:30am.
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