Utah sled hockey program reaches championship in 3rd year

SALT LAKE CITY — What started as a new adaptive sports program in Utah three years ago has already reached a championship game.

The Utah Mammoth Sled Hockey Team hosted its third annual tournament this weekend, bringing teams from across the country to compete in Park City, Heber City and Sandy.

Mammoth ultimately fell 4-2 in Sunday's championship game, but reaching the final marked a major milestone for a program still in its early years.

For head coach Dave Nicholls, sled hockey is about more than the competition.

Sled hockey allows athletes with physical disabilities, including amputations and other physical impairments, to compete while sitting on specially designed sleds. Players use two short sticks to maneuver across the ice and control the puck.

"It's hockey and, as you know, hockey is taking off here in Utah, but you know sled hockey is a bit different," Nicholls said. "It gives people an opportunity to get out there and play hockey."

A personal connection to adaptive sports

Nicholls' connection to adaptive sports is personal.

Years ago, while skiing, he was hit from behind by an out-of-control snowboarder traveling at what Nicholls estimated was about 80 miles per hour.

He woke up in the hospital days later unable to move his arms or legs.

"I couldn't move my arms or legs and I knew something was wrong," Nicholls said. "I thought my whole life was going to change."

Nicholls eventually became involved in adaptive sports, building experience as both a player and coach. He went on to coach the Vegas Golden Knights sled hockey team, winning two national championships.

Then Utah got an NHL team. Nicholls saw an opportunity to bring that experience home.

"As soon as I heard we're getting an NHL in Utah, I said, 'Guys, here's my walking papers," Nicholls said. "I have to go and develop a program here in Utah."

Building the Mammoth

Three years later, the Utah Mammoth played for a championship.

Wyndam Lewis, a Mammoth forward who has known Nicholls for several years, said the coach has helped establish a foundation for the team.

"He's done a great job at bringing structure to the team, creating an environment where people can learn and develop," Lewis said.

The program's growth has also caught the attention of teams visiting Utah.

Derek Donet of Metro Detroit Sled Hockey said he enjoys watching sled hockey and praised Mammoth's development.

"Coach Dave, a fantastic coach, has been developing this program very well," Donet said. "The Utah Mammoth have been a great organization supporting the push for adaptive sports."

For Nicholls, reaching the championship in the program's third year is evidence of how quickly the team has developed.

"This is only the beginning of our third year and here we are. We made it to the championship," Nicholls said. "So these guys really worked hard and did what they had to do to get here. I'm proud of them."

While the Mammoth came up short Sunday, Nicholls is already looking ahead.

He hopes the continued growth of sled hockey in Utah will bring even more athletes to the sport and create opportunities for them to compete on the ice for years to come.