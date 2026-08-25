The calendar might still say summer. But this Starbucks fall favorite is back in stores

By Chris Isidore, CNN | Posted - Aug. 25, 2026 at 9:33 a.m.

 
A Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte. The coffee chain's fall favorite returns to shops on Tuesday.

A Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte. The coffee chain's fall favorite returns to shops on Tuesday. (Christina Tkacik, Baltimore Sun via CNN)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Starbucks launched its Pumpkin Spice Latte on Aug. 22, earlier than last year.
  • The PSL is a key product for boosting sales and brand awareness.
  • Starbucks has seen four consecutive quarters of improving U.S. sales recently.

SEATTLE — It's still August. Temperatures are in the 90s for much of the country. Labor Day, America's unofficial end of summer, is nearly two weeks away. In many regions of the country school has yet to start.

But Starbucks wants you to think fall.

On Tuesday, the chain rolled out its seasonal fall favorite, the Pumpkin Spice Latte (or PSL as it's known by its fans), along with the rest of its fall menu.

The drink returns a day earlier than last year, but it's not the earliest date its shown up in stores. That came in 2024 when it debuted on August 22.

Stores like Starbucks often use high-profile, limited-time releases to boost not just sales but also brand awareness generally. For Starbucks, which only recently turned around sluggish sales, the PSL is a chance to focus attention on a signature product.

For years, Starbucks brought the drink back in September. But the company shifted to late August in 2018, further feeding the seasonal retail creep that sees Halloween decorations in stores in August and Christmas decorations soon after Halloween.

The PSL, developed and first tested in 2003, made its nationwide rollout in 2004. It quickly became a hit for the company, and is still its most popular seasonal drink.

Starbucks had needed that boost from PSL sales in recent years as it struggled to overcome a two-year sales slump. But things started to turn a corner last year thanks to a costly turnaround plan under a new CEO. The chain recently reported its fourth straight quarter of improving U.S. sales.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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