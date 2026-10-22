Firefighters warn about carbon monoxide hazard

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SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters on Thursday cautioned about carbon monoxide poisoning, saying this is the time of year when the unseen hazard tends to catch people by surprise.

Already this month, investigators said five people were discovered dead in what they described as an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning incident in Cache County.

Unified Fire Authority crews were hoping to spread awareness Thursday about the dangers and what people can do to stay safe in their own homes.

"With the drop in temperatures, we see an uptick in CO-type calls — furnaces start kicking on, people start using their gas stoves, their gas ovens to kind of help heat their homes," explained Unified Fire spokesman Nate Cochran.

Cochran said it is important to have furnaces regularly serviced, and that people should not use gas stoves and gas ovens to heat houses.

He noted those aren't the only ways people can inadvertently create risk.

"A lot of people in the wintertime — they'll start their cars in the garage, and even with the garage door opening, that CO can still seep into the home," Cochran said. "People will move gas grills, stuff, closer to the home. Just as things get colder, people don't like to venture out as much, and so we start to create our own problems."

Cochran said the onset of carbon monoxide poisoning can include symptoms like nausea, lightheadedness and dizziness, and the situation can quickly escalate.

"Once we start feeling sick, that's our earliest warning, and we're kind of behind the eight ball at that point," Cochran said. "It can lead up to unconsciousness and then potentially even death beyond that."

Cochran said homes should have working carbon monoxide and smoke detectors on every floor, and batteries should be replaced every six months.

Firefighters said the detectors themselves should be replaced every five to 10 years, depending on the model.

Cochran said in the event of a suspected carbon monoxide issue, people should call 911 and leave the home with family members and any pets immediately.

"A lot of people will start opening up windows to vent out their homes," Cochran said. "We actually advise people to not do that because that allows the CO to dissipate and it makes it a little harder for us or the gas company to pinpoint the problem."