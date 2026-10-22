Laboratory operator Quest reports cyber breach affecting patient records

Updated - Oct. 22, 2026 at 9:34 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 22, 2026 at 5:40 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 
A hooded man holds a laptop computer as a blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017.

A hooded man holds a laptop computer as a blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. (REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Oct 22 — Quest Diagnostics on Thursday said it ​learned of unauthorized access to its Quanum LSM system, which some clients use ‌to place test orders, receive and look up results.

The ⁠breach adds to ​a growing number ⁠of cyberattacks on the healthcare sector, ‌including those on ‌medical device makers Abbott, Stryker, Medtronic ⁠and Boston Scientific. ⁠Drugmaker Novo Nordisk and drug-delivery equipment supplier West Pharmaceutical Services have also faced threats.

• While the full scope of unauthorized access remains under investigation, at this ‌time Quest believes that ​an unauthorized party accessed certain patient records

• The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it learned of the incident on Wednesday and has notified federal law enforcement authorities and initiated cybersecurity incident ​response procedures

• This incident has not ‌materially disrupted ‌the ⁠company's business operations, it said

• Quest also reported third-quarter earnings, with revenue of $3.10 billion, compared to estimates of $3.05 billion, as per ‌LSEG data

• Quest ​shares fell 3.7% to $230 ‌in premarket trading

(Reporting ⁠by ​Sneha S K in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet ​Das)

Photos

Most recent Lifestyle stories

Related topics

Lifestyle
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  