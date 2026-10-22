Laboratory operator Quest reports cyber breach affecting patient records

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Oct 22 — Quest Diagnostics on Thursday said it ​learned of unauthorized access to its Quanum LSM system, which some clients use ‌to place test orders, receive and look up results.

The ⁠breach adds to ​a growing number ⁠of cyberattacks on the healthcare sector, ‌including those on ‌medical device makers Abbott, Stryker, Medtronic ⁠and Boston Scientific. ⁠Drugmaker Novo Nordisk and drug-delivery equipment supplier West Pharmaceutical Services have also faced threats.

• While the full scope of unauthorized access remains under investigation, at this ‌time Quest believes that ​an unauthorized party accessed certain patient records

• The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it learned of the incident on Wednesday and has notified federal law enforcement authorities and initiated cybersecurity incident ​response procedures

• This incident has not ‌materially disrupted ‌the ⁠company's business operations, it said

• Quest also reported third-quarter earnings, with revenue of $3.10 billion, compared to estimates of $3.05 billion, as per ‌LSEG data

• Quest ​shares fell 3.7% to $230 ‌in premarket trading

(Reporting ⁠by ​Sneha S K in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet ​Das)