5 dead in apparent carbon monoxide poisoning incident in Cache County

Posted - Oct. 10, 2026 at 4:31 p.m.

Alex TumalipKSL
 
Five people, ranging in age from 5 to 43, were discovered dead at an apartment complex in Richmond, Cache County, on Saturday afternoon.

Five people, ranging in age from 5 to 43, were discovered dead at an apartment complex in Richmond, Cache County, on Saturday afternoon. (Brian Champagne, KSL)

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RICHMOND, Cache County — Five people were discovered dead in an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning incident on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., Cache County sheriff's deputies responded to an emergency at an apartment complex in Richmond, where neighbors had entered an apartment at the complex whose carbon monoxide alarms were sounding for an extended period.

Upon entering, a neighbor located an adult male in the garage, believed to be 43 years old, who appeared to be deceased, according to a release from Cache County Sheriff D. Chad Jensen. Four additional deceased victims, believed to be a 16-year-old male, a 12-year-old female, an 11-year-old male, and a 5-year-old female, were also discovered by first responders upon their arrival, Jensen said.

The adjacent apartments in the complex were evacuated, and one adult male was taken to the hospital for possible carbon monoxide exposure, Jensen said.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further details about the victims or the incident were immediately available.

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