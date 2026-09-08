Have You Seen This? Lola meets Lyla

By Kennedy Camarena, KSL | Posted - Sept. 8, 2026 at 3:31 p.m.

 
Lola the otter meets Lyla, another otter, for the first time.

Lola the otter meets Lyla, another otter, for the first time. (@paulcuffaro via YouTube)

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SALT LAKE CITY — An Asian small-clawed otter named Lola just got a new companion, her "little sister," currently named Lyla.

Lyla is a young otter born on April 6, according to a short posted to YouTuber Paul Cuffaro's YouTube page.

Cuffaro built a massive outdoor enclosure for Lola when he adopted her in November 2025. But something was missing: a friend for the almost 1-year-old otter.

Now, viewers can see the two otters meeting for the first time, almost a year after Lola the otter became "YouTube famous."

In the short, the otters can be heard making adorable squeaking noises before and during their encounter.

"This is the first time Lola's met another otter," Cuffaro can be heard saying in the video.

Cuffaro did say in the video that there's a chance Lyla's name could be changed. For now, she's squeaking her way into everyone's hearts.

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Kennedy Camarena, KSLKennedy Camarena
Kennedy Camarena is a breaking news reporter who also covers news in Davis County and K-12 education in Utah. She started her journalism career in high school with the Standard Examiner's TX section before attending Weber State University while working as a KSL digital content producer in 2023. Born and raised in Layton, Kennedy has a deep appreciation for Utah's outdoors and communities around the state.
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