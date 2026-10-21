Have You Seen This? A happy Hawaiian reunion

THE HAPPY HOME — Friends that are attached at the hip often can't get in the front door without screaming, yelling and hugging each other.

You could say the same about these two Hawaiian seabirds that reunited recently.

A new video shows Hawaiian seabirds singing and dancing as they reunite with their mates. The birds greet each other with excited calls and special movements, showing how they reconnect after spending time apart. [🎥: @ustws ] https://t.co/T8bwrYUtGr — Complex (@Complex) October 14, 2026

Certainly, the way these two birds interact is much different than how I'd greet my friends after I haven't seen them for a long time.

One of the comments on the video says it reminds them of LeBron James' secret handshakes with his teammates. And I must say, those two birds have one awful complicated handshake — even more complicated than "The King" himself could come up with.

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