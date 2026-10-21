Have You Seen This? A happy Hawaiian reunion

THE HAPPY HOME — Friends that are attached at the hip often can't get in the front door without screaming, yelling and hugging each other.
You could say the same about these two Hawaiian seabirds that reunited recently.
Certainly, the way these two birds interact is much different than how I'd greet my friends after I haven't seen them for a long time.
One of the comments on the video says it reminds them of LeBron James' secret handshakes with his teammates. And I must say, those two birds have one awful complicated handshake — even more complicated than "The King" himself could come up with.
Have You Seen This?
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