Utah women are reshaping the state's publishing industry one costumed fan event at a time

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's thriving community of female authors drew dozens of readers to downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday night, where 10 writers gathered for a Deseret Book author showcase that underlines the growing influence of women in the state's publishing industry.

In the last several years, Utah has become an unexpected powerhouse for genres such as proper (clean) romance, Regency romance and historical fiction, with devoted fan communities helping fuel the industry's growth.

"I feel like there's something about Utah authors that really has struck a chord," said Lisa Mangum, editorial director of Shadow Mountain Publishing.

For many readers, the connection extends far beyond the page.

Utah readers pose in matching Regency attire at author Julianne Donaldson's annual Regency Retreat in Lindon. (Photo: Landolane Creative)

Across Utah, fans organize Regency-themed tea parties, costume balls, conventions and online communities centered around their favorite books and authors.

"We've had several proper romance Regency-themed events where the public can come," Mangum said. "We teach you how to do the dances for the Regency era."

Author Heather B. Moore said those events have become increasingly popular.

"In fact, last night we did an event at the Spanish Fork Library," Moore said. "We had a Regency tea party, and we all dressed up, and we had a lot of fun."

Among those embracing that culture is South Ogden reader Karen Penman, who is hosting an Emma M. Lion-themed tea party next week inspired by the books of Utah author Beth Brower.

"I belong to a group on Facebook that's called the Emma M. Lion Society," Penman said. "And there are thousands of members."

She pointed to another reader event, the St. Crispian's Tea Society, which was wildly popular.

Readers and fans of author Beth Brower and the Emma M Lion journals celebrate a "St. Crispian's Tea Society" in 2026. (Photo: Clara Adlard)

"The tickets sold out like that," she said.

Penman said the community surrounding Utah authors has helped readers form lasting friendships. She met a friend online, then in person at a reader event, who has created spreadsheets to track "easter eggs" inside Brower's books for future plot developments.

"I always joke with her that she's got a Ph.D. in Emma Lion," she said.

Penman has also narrated The Unselected Journals of Emma M. Lion for the Utah Library for the Blind, part of a program that pairs local narrators with books written by local authors, so more Utahns can enjoy them.

"It's just a really great way to serve," Penman said. "And I feel like it's kind of full circle since my grandmother used that service when I was a young woman."

Industry leaders said the growth isn't limited to fan engagement. They have also seen a significant increase in the number of published female authors.

Utah readers dress in costume and participate in the annual Regency Retreat from author Julianne Donaldson. (Photo: Landolane Creative)

According to Mangum, more than half of Shadow Mountain Publishing's authors are now women, and some genres have experienced dramatic growth over the past decade. Publishers have responded by creating new "clean" fiction categories that blend popular genres.

"Cozy mystery with romance, cozy fantasy with romance, cozy fairy-tale retellings with romance," Mangum said.

Moore believes the popularity reflects a broader interest in stories centered on women's experiences.

"Women's stories are coming to the forefront," she said.

Her newest book, "Her America," explores the lives of eight women from different eras of American history whose advocacy, writing and public service helped shape the nation.

One factor that sets Utah's literary community apart, authors and publishers said, is its collaborative culture. Rather than competing for readers, many writers actively promote one another's work through recommendations, acknowledgments and social media support.

Publishers said that spirit of cooperation is helping Utah authors expand their reach well beyond state lines, building national and international audiences one bestseller at a time.