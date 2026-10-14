The hunt for $1M begins: Utah team unveils national scavenger challenge

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SALT LAKE CITY — A nationwide treasure hunt with a grand prize of $1 million is set to launch, and the organizers behind it say the adventure starts in Utah.

"We've been working on this for years," said Nate Alder, founder of Skavangerz. "Very excited."

Alder, a successful entrepreneur who founded the outdoor company Klymit, has teamed up with hospital CEO Jeremy Lyman, who is also the CEO of KryptoChase, and Brandon Osmond, a travel and tourism marketing expert, to create what they hope will become a huge nationwide scavenger hunt competition.

"For somebody, it's going to change somebody's life," Lyman said.

The hunt combines KryptoChase's competition platform with the Skavangerz app. Participants will complete challenges and solve clues while exploring communities, hidden gems and landmarks in their state.

Osmond pinpointed a single requirement to participate in the scavenger hunt.

"All you need is a drive to go out and do something," Osmond said.

Organizers say the competition is about much more than the money. Their goal is to encourage people to get outdoors, discover new places and spend less time staring at screens.

"We're trying to pull it back out in the real world," Alder said.

Participants can register with a fee through KryptoChase and download the Skavangerz app. Each state will first have its own competition. State winners will receive $5,000 and earn a spot in a national championship competition worth $1 million.

Osmond believes the grand prize could be transformative for the eventual winner.

"A million dollars in someone's hand is very much life-changing," he said.

Unlike traditional treasure hunts, there is no hidden treasure chest waiting to be found. Instead, participants use the app to complete scavenger hunt challenges over several days.

"This is something that should be available to everyone," Osmond said.

The organizers hope participants will not only compete for cash but also discover hidden gems in their own communities.

"Get people excited about life, getting off their phones, going out and exploring the world," Alder said.

As the first hunt gets underway, Osmond says he is looking forward to seeing people embrace the experience.

"We are definitely excited that people are going to be able to use this app, go and experience something, go and have some fun," he said.