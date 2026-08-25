Dolly Parton leaves a legacy of literacy, kindness in Utah

LINDON — Feeling the impact of country legend Dolly Parton's passing Tuesday, Alice Gold felt prompted to visit her husband's gravesite. The late LeGrand Gold's story demonstrates some of the individual kindness that Parton took time to share despite her very busy, starstruck life.

"Today, I've gotten so many calls," Alice Gold explained. "I've gotten so many texts and so many messages from like, all of my friends and all the people and some people that I didn't even know before, just saying, 'Thinking about you today.'"

Gold placed coral-colored roses at her husband's marker, as she explained his mega-fan status for Parton in his life, particularly toward the end, as he lost his battle with cancer.

"My husband was from east Tennessee, and they pretty much worshiped Dolly out there," she said.

In December 2023, LeGrand Gold put out a plea to check one item off his bucket list: to meet Dolly Parton. Before the month was over, he got his wish. Parton called on the phone, saying, "Hey LG! It's Dolly P!" She also sang him a bit of the favorite song "I Will Always Love You."

That same line is etched on LG's marker today.

"I'm happy for my husband because I'm pretty sure he was up there in the line to see her," Gold said with a giggle. "Here we are. It's two and a half years later, and people are still talking about my husband because of Dolly."

Legacy of literacy

Thanks to a partnership with Operation Literacy, Parton's Imagination Library will continue to grow across Utah. Pending approval from the Legislature, the two nonprofits will be able to set up affiliates in every county, sending books directly to kids in need.

"She brought awareness to a huge problem," Operation Literacy CEO and Co-Founder Jennifer Jenkins said. "She was such an example of fearless, dogged determination towards a goal."

In lieu of flowers, Parton's family is asking for donations to Imagination Library. The charity is currently running a drive with Operation Literacy to supply 15,000 kids with books.