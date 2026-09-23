Delta Center renovations near finish line as Utah Mammoth home debut nears

By Dan Rascon, KSL | Posted - Sept. 23, 2026 at 10:23 p.m.

 
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Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Delta Center renovations near completion for Utah Mammoth's Oct. 1 home debut.
  • Crews work tirelessly; fans eagerly anticipate the arena's transformation and improved experience.
  • Smith Entertainment Group ensures redesigned views suit both basketball and hockey events.

SALT LAKE CITY — With just days until the Utah Mammoth hosts its first preseason game at the Delta Center, crews are working around the clock to complete the latest phase of the arena's transformation.

Construction fencing still surrounds parts of the arena plaza, and workers remain busy throughout the site.

The Mammoth are set to take to the ice for their first home game at the Delta Center on Oct. 1, but before the puck drops, the extensive renovations inside the Delta Center must be completed.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the results.

"We're excited to see it. Let's hope it gets done," said Mammoth fan Sydney Larson with a laugh. "I think it's added a great value to Salt Lake and Utah."

Delta Center concessions supervisor Nick Romrell, who has watched the project progress firsthand from inside the arena, is amazed at the pace of construction.

Construction work inside the Delta Center is pictured on Wednesday.
Construction work inside the Delta Center is pictured on Wednesday. (Photo: Ryan Smith via X)

"Two weeks ago, I would have said no way it would be ready," Romrell said. "But now it looks like we're going to be. It's a lot of work. I'm astounded by it. I can't believe how fast they work."

The renovation is part of a three-phase plan that began in 2025 with upgrades to the lower bowl. This year's work has focused on the north end of the upper bowl. In 2027, crews will renovate the south end of the upper bowl.

Utah Mammoth President Chris Armstrong said the changes will dramatically improve the fan experience.

"It's pretty exciting," Armstrong said. "230,000 square feet of reimagined space in the north end, spectacular sidelines, brand new premium club (and) gondolas in upper reaches of building."

The goal is to create a venue that works equally well for both hockey and basketball.

The fence outside of the Delta Center is pictured on Wednesday.
The fence outside of the Delta Center is pictured on Wednesday. (Photo: Wesley Barton, KSL)

Ryan Smith, CEO of Smith Entertainment Group, said the redesign focused on improving views for every fan.

"Making it so every single view is both good for hoops and for hockey, and that's what we've done," Smith said in a social media video.

According to Smith's latest social media update, the Delta Center is expected to be ready for Saturday's preseason game.

A large fan celebration is planned outside the arena on the Delta Center plaza for the Mammoth's Oct. 1 home opener.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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EntertainmentBusinessSalt Lake CountyUtah
Dan Rascon, KSLDan Rascon
Emmy award-winning and veteran TV journalist Dan Rascon is the weekend anchor for KSL-TV in Salt Lake City.

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