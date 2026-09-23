Disney to raise prices on Disney+, Hulu subscriptions, Bloomberg News reports

By Reuters | Posted - Sept. 23, 2026 at 9:41 a.m.

 
Disney+ logo is seen in this illustration taken August 5, 2025.

Disney+ logo is seen in this illustration taken August 5, 2025.(REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

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Sept 23 — Disney will raise prices on several streaming subscriptions, ​including its flagship ad-free Disney+ plan, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with ‌the matter.

Major streaming platforms have steadily increased subscription prices and rolled ⁠out advertising-backed plans as ​they look to drive ⁠revenue growth, offset rising content costs and improve ‌the profitability of ‌their digital businesses.

The monthly price of ad-free ⁠Disney+ will rise by $2.50, ⁠or 13%, to $21.49, according to the report. Disney is expected to begin notifying customers of the changes as early as Wednesday.

The price of Hulu without advertising will also increase by $2.50 per month, ‌while the monthly cost of ​an ad-free Disney+ and Hulu bundle will rise by $2 to $21.99, Bloomberg reported.

Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company will also raise the price of standalone ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions by 50 cents to $12.49 a ​month, Bloomberg said. The price of the ad-supported ‌Disney+ and Hulu ‌bundle ⁠will remain unchanged at $12.99 per month.

Last week, Disney named Karandeep Anand its first chief technology officer and elevated Adam Smith to lead its streaming business, ‌as the company sharpens ​its focus on Disney+, ‌Hulu and technology ⁠across its ​entertainment operations.

(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Joyjeet Das)

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