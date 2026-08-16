Centro Civico Mexicano boosters hope to build a new $27M facility to house the cultural group

SALT LAKE CITY — The operators of Centro Civico Mexicano in Salt Lake City are looking to the future, hoping to replace the aging building that houses the cultural organization with a gleaming new facility.

The organization, the Mexican Civic Center in English, "has been the touchstone of the Hispanic community for 90 years," said Peter Corroon, a real estate developer who's helping with the project. He called it "a true civic center," noting the range of activities the group has provided over the years, everything from English-as-a-second-language classes and health services to youth sports activities and informational programming for immigrants.

The building now housing the organization at 155 S. 600 West is old, though, and leaders of the non-profit have launched plans to build anew at the site, located in Salt Lake City's Depot District. They are teaming with another nonprofit venture, Centro de la Familia, which would move part of its Salt Lake City operations to the proposed new building, which has a price tag of $27 million.

"The current building is 70 years old and built with unreinforced masonry. It suffered minor damage in the last earthquake, but it could be worse if another one happens," Corroon said. The old building would be torn down, and the new structure would be built in the same space, requiring a temporary new home for Centro Civico Mexicano programming during the two-year demolition and construction period.

Beyond its condition, the existing white and green building is "operating at capacity" and too small to meet current and anticipated needs, according to a website outlining the plans. The website further noted rapid growth in Utah's minority population, particularly among Latinos.

Centro Civico Mexicano boosters are pursuing plans to build a new $27 million facility to house the Salt Lake City cultural organization. The photo shows the group's current building in Salt Lake City on Aug. 4, 2027. (Photo: Tim Vandenack, KSL.com)

"Over the next 10 years, the Hispanic population in Utah could increase by 39% — more than 180,000 people," reads the website.

About $2.2 million has been raised so far in donations, with $12 million to $15 million in all to be raised through foundation funding and individual grants, according to Corroon. Another $12 million to $15 million is to come from tax credit funding, government grants and debt.

The plans have been in the works "for several years," according to Corroon and he's hoping work will start by January 2028. Salt Lake City planning officials are currently reviewing the site plans.

Red, boxy building

Renderings of the structure show a red, boxy building with gathering space outside of it. It would have four above-ground levels containing 32,448 square feet of space and 16,269 square feet more of parking and storage space in an underground level.

Among the amenities in the new building would be classrooms, office space, a basketball/soccer court, a theater, art gallery space, an incubator kitchen to aid with the development of small food businesses and a central plaza meant as a gathering space.

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Centro de la Familia would operate four childcare classrooms in the building. "They need to find a new home as their landlord would like to sell their current building," Corroon said.