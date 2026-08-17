They just got honored as 'Disney Legends.' Now the Jonas Brothers are bringing their new tour to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — After the Jonas Brothers were inducted as "Disney Legends" over the weekend, the pop-rock band announced they're heading out on a 45-city tour — and Salt Lake City will be one of the stops.

The "Burning Up Tour All Over Again" will begin Sept. 25 in Boston and end Dec. 21 in Newark, New Jersey. The band had previously announced that they will be performing at Madison Square Garden Aug. 20-22.

The tour will be coming to the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Dec. 7.

"Our last tour reminded us just how much this music means to us and to the fans who've been with us from the start," the Jonas Brothers said in a statement, per Variety. "The response was so overwhelming announcing the MSG shows that we knew we couldn't stop at New York. We're taking 'The Burning Up Tour All Over Again' on the road so we can relive it with all of you, city by city. We can't wait to run it back with all of you."

The new tour will honor the band's 2008-2009 "Burning Up" tour, which, in part, promoted the Disney Channel movie "Camp Rock," per CBS News.

A sequel, "Camp Rock 3," just premiered last week on the Disney Channel, with Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas reprising their roles.

Jonas Brothers become 'Disney Legends'

During Disney's D23 fan event on Sunday, the company honored the Jonas Brothers, who got their start in Disney's "Camp Rock" and the 2009 Disney series "Jonas," as "Disney Legends," which is one of Disney's highest honors, per Variety.

The Jonas Brothers were honored by a fellow Disney Channel star, Vanessa Hudgens, according to ABC News.

"To our incredible fans, thank you for letting us be a part of your childhood and growing up alongside you all these years," Nick Jonas said, per ABC. "You gave three brothers from New Jersey, a life beyond anything we could have imagined. We're so grateful."

Also honored on Sunday were Anne Hathaway, Dwayne Johnson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bob Iger, among others.

The Jonas Brothers in Utah

The Jonas Brothers are no strangers to Utah. The band brought their "JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown" tour to Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City last year.

During their 2025 performance, Joe Jonas helped a fan with a gender reveal of her baby, the Deseret News reported at the time.

The band has also performed at the Stadium of Fire in Provo in 2024 and in 2009, as well as at the Maverik Center in 2023, as the Deseret News previously reported.

How to get Jonas Brothers tickets

Tickets for the Jonas Brothers' "Burning Up Tour All Over Again" will go on sale to the general public on Friday, at 10 a.m. local time for each venue, per SeatGeek. The artist presale will begin Wednesday, Aug. 19, and certain venues — including the Delta Center in Salt Lake City — will participate in a SeatGeek presale on Thursday.