A 'wish list' for Ryan Smith

SALT LAKE CITY — As downtown Salt Lake City continues to evolve, residents said they appreciate the city's growing food scene and entertainment options, but many still see opportunities for improvement.

If they had the ear of Utah sports and business leader Ryan Smith, who has become synonymous with major development projects, several locals say they know exactly what they'd ask for.

A common theme: more food, more music, and more gathering spaces. "I love going out to eat," one downtown resident said. "Definitely high-class food."

Others pointed to the city's entertainment scene and said additional live music venues could help energize downtown even further. "I think more music venues would be awesome," another resident said. "Concerts are great. I think music is universal." That same resident noted seeing signs of momentum already underway.

"I saw a little pop-up thing today that looked like pop-up music concerts and venues were going to come," they said.

Food options topped the wish list for several people interviewed.

"Maybe like some nice breakfast shops," one resident suggested.

Another said downtown could benefit from a late-night gathering spot that doesn't revolve around drinking.

"A chill spot that's open later but doesn't necessarily, alcohol-wise, center around that," the resident said.

While many praised the food scene already in place, they said there are still gaps.

"I think downtown has some great options for restaurants," one resident said. "I think we have some good international choices."

But when it comes to breakfast, some believe Salt Lake is still searching for standout offerings.

"We are lacking a good breakfast sandwich," one resident said when asked what they'd like to see downtown. "A really good bagel place. We don't have those outside of the coffee shops that have a plain bagel. I would love a bagel place."

Others have broader ambitions and hope nationally recognized brands could be persuaded to set up shop in Utah's capital city.

"You know, we've got good food here, but Din Tai Fung. Why not?" one resident said. "Din Tai Fung. You've got to bring it."

Many residents also expressed confidence in Smith's ability to deliver.

One person pointed to changes made at the Delta Center and surrounding entertainment district, crediting Smith's vision for attracting more visitors.

"He did a lot of changes at the stadium this year, bringing in a bunch of different food vendors," the resident said. "Whatever he touches turns to gold, so it's working."

As downtown Salt Lake prepares for continued growth, residents' suggestions paint a picture of a city hungry for more variety, whether that's a world-famous dumpling restaurant, a top-notch bagel shop, more live music, or simply a welcoming place to gather after dark.

For now, the message to Ryan Smith appears clear: Keep building on what's already working, but don't forget breakfast.