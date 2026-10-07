Ryan Smith launches survey in search for 'strong local vibe' at SLC entertainment district

SALT LAKE CITY — With two-thirds of the Delta Center's renovation now complete, the owner of the Utah Jazz and Mammoth is now shifting his attention to more detailed elements of a planned district east of the downtown Salt Lake City arena.

Ryan Smith, the chairman and CEO of Smith Entertainment Group, launched an online survey on Wednesday, asking residents what types of local restaurants and shops they would like to see within the new sports, entertainment, culture and convention district, ahead of construction that is expected to begin next year.

It's similar to a survey process he launched in 2024 for the name of Utah's NHL team, which ultimately ended with the Mammoth name selected a year later.

"We want a strong local vibe in addition to iconic brands. Take the survey and let us know what local restaurants and shops you want to see in the district," he wrote on social media.

Progress on the new district has moved slowly, largely because Smith's focus has been on the arena remodel over the past two summers.

Crews recently wrapped up a remodel of the north end of the upper bowl, eliminating sightline challenges during hockey games. A new parking garage is also being constructed outside of the building. The final phase of that project is planned for next summer.

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Delta Center renovations near finish line as Utah Mammoth home debut nears With just days until the Utah Mammoth hosts its first preseason game at the Delta Center, crews are working around the clock to complete the latest phase of the arena's transformation.

However, Smith also reached an agreement with Salt Lake County last year to acquire 6.5 acres of Salt Palace land east of the Delta Center for $55.4 million to set up a desired district next to the arena. The deal is expected to be finalized in early 2027, before construction begins.

Some details about Smith's plan for its space in the district have already been unveiled since the effort for a district began in the middle of a pursuit of an NHL team. Smith Entertainment Group and Live Nation announced last year that they intended to build a 6,000-capacity indoor concert venue in the area.

Vague project details were also included as Smith Entertainment Group reached an agreement with Salt Lake City on a partnership agreement on the district and rezoning of its land in 2024.

Those include a walkable promenade between the district and the arena, a hotel and "possibly more than one" housing tower. The new zone allows for buildings up to 600 feet tall.

Salt Lake City adopted a 0.5% sales tax increase for the overhaul, with Smith able to collect up to $900 million from it over 30 years in exchange for some city provisions, like a ticket fee for affordable housing and projects within the zone.

The process was outlined in a bill the Utah Legislature passed before Smith acquired the former Arizona Coyotes.

Other pieces coming together

That's just one piece of it. KSL was the first to report that the Salt Palace Convention Center will be fully closed for three years beginning in fall 2027, a shift from the original plans of a partial closure.

Salt Lake County is seeking to build a new convention center with two ballrooms, seeking to draw in multiple conventions at the same time. It estimates it can generate $105 million in added revenue annually from the current layout.

The county also plans to renovate Abravanel Hall and rebuild the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art as part of the massive overhaul.

It's all included in a $1.8 billion reinvestment zone that Utah signed off on in 2025.

Utah Department of Transportation officials are still planning the desired promenade for walkability between the district and the arena. Officials settled on a vision last year that calls for 300 West to be lowered by 10 feet, while a plaza structure will be raised 10 feet over the road.

There's no clear timetable for that project to be carried out.