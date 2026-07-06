The Ultimate Hot Honey Crispy Chicken BLT

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

If you haven't already hopped on the hot honey trend, this crispy chicken BLT will make you a believer.

Chef Jeff with Smith's shared his mouth-watering recipe that all starts with a marinade.

Chef Jeff's Ultimate Crispy Chicken BLT

INGREDIENTS

Chicken

1½ lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1½ cups buttermilk

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup potato starch

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp baking powder

2 eggs (optional for extra adhesion)

Oil for frying

Sandwiches

4 brioche buns, buttered and toasted

8 slices thick-cut bacon, cooked crisp

2 large tomatoes, sliced and seasoned with salt & pepper

Green leaf lettuce

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp chopped parsley

1 tsp lemon juice

Hot honey, for drizzling

METHOD

Marinate chicken in buttermilk for at least 1 hour or overnight. Mix flour, potato starch, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika and baking powder. Coat chicken well in seasoned breading, pressing to adhere. Let rest 10–15 minutes. Fry once at 325–335°F for 5–7 minutes until golden brown and 165°F internally. Drain on a wire rack. Mix mayonnaise, parsley and lemon juice for a quick herb mayo. Toast brioche buns with butter. Build sandwiches: herb mayo, lettuce, seasoned tomato, crispy chicken thigh, light drizzle of hot honey, bacon, top bun.

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