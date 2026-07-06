The Ultimate Hot Honey Crispy Chicken BLT

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes
If you haven't already hopped on the hot honey trend, this crispy chicken BLT will make you a believer.
Chef Jeff with Smith's shared his mouth-watering recipe that all starts with a marinade.
Chef Jeff's Ultimate Crispy Chicken BLT
INGREDIENTS
Chicken
- 1½ lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1½ cups buttermilk
- 1½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup potato starch
- 2 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 2 eggs (optional for extra adhesion)
- Oil for frying
Sandwiches
- 4 brioche buns, buttered and toasted
- 8 slices thick-cut bacon, cooked crisp
- 2 large tomatoes, sliced and seasoned with salt & pepper
- Green leaf lettuce
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp chopped parsley
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- Hot honey, for drizzling
METHOD
- Marinate chicken in buttermilk for at least 1 hour or overnight.
- Mix flour, potato starch, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika and baking powder.
- Coat chicken well in seasoned breading, pressing to adhere. Let rest 10–15 minutes.
- Fry once at 325–335°F for 5–7 minutes until golden brown and 165°F internally. Drain on a wire rack.
- Mix mayonnaise, parsley and lemon juice for a quick herb mayo.
- Toast brioche buns with butter.
- Build sandwiches: herb mayo, lettuce, seasoned tomato, crispy chicken thigh, light drizzle of hot honey, bacon, top bun.
Chef Jeff Tips
- Boneless thighs stay juicier than oversized chicken breasts and cook faster for weeknight meals.
- Potato starch helps create an extra-crispy crust.
- Use regular honey instead of hot honey for a kid-friendly version.
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