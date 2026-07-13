Utah-based Trucordia using the power of AI to revolutionize insurance

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

Most people recognize the importance of having home and auto insurance — but getting it can sometimes be complex.

With so many comparisons and decisions involved, it's no wonder many people wish the process could be easier. One Bankrate survey found that 68% of Americans said shopping around for insurance is as bad as getting your teeth drilled at the dentist.

But Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered here in Lindon, is here to ease your suffering with a new AI-enabled tool to help you shop, compare, identify gaps, and find the best deals.

And Utahns aren't the only ones recognizing the incredible results. Last year former Governor Gary Herbert, along with local university mascots, announced the reception of a strategic investment of $1.3 billion from global investment firm Carlyle's Global Credit platform. Read more about that here.

Photo: Trucordia

Meet Trudy — your new insurance assistant with Trucordia Go

The innovative Trucordia Go technology simplifies things, with help from a virtual assistant named Trudy. Simply type your questions into the chat box and Trudy can help steer you in the right direction.

In an article for Digital Insurance, Trucordia's Chief Information Officer, Rajeev Khanna. explained why this can be so helpful for clients.

"Simple ways to shop for the market's best deals are hard to come by, and the challenges are many," Khanna wrote. "When a client gets a quote and selects a policy, it's not always clear what they've purchased and exactly what coverage they can expect."

He noted that insurance language is often complex, making it challenging for people to understand. Trucordia spotted a clear opening to rethink the entire process.

"Trucordia Go does what AI is best at doing by providing quicker results, clear information, and the ability to keep things as simple as possible for users."

Here is another article that was recently published in Insurance Business Magazine where Khanna is featured discussing why many transformation programs fail before launch.

How it works

At its core, Trucordia Go is a digital guide that transforms a complex financial chore into a conversational online experience. It's designed to feel natural and completely user-friendly, allowing users to interact with it as if they were texting a personal assistant and asking for advice.

Among its helpful features, Trucordia Go can answer insurance questions without jargon, deliver cost comparisons to help people understand what they're paying for, identify coverage gaps, and provide ongoing insights as the market shifts or life circumstances change.

AI convenience combined with real-life professional support

For anyone nervous about turning completely to technology for financial advice, don't worry — real-life licensed insurance professionals are still very much a part of the process.

As Trucordia's Chief Executive Officer Felix Morgan explains, this isn't about replacing humans with technology. It's about blending the speed and efficiency of AI with Trucordia's signature client care.

"Technology has the power to simplify insurance choices, helping empower consumers with the information they need to make decisions," Morgan said. "With Trucordia Go, we merge the speed of technology along with our commitment to care to deliver a modern, client-focused insurance experience. The result is fast and conversational with optional support from licensed insurance professionals."

At any step in the process, customers can reach out to the Trucordia team for help with any of their insurance questions. Trucordia Go streamlines the process.

Adapting and thriving for the future

Implementing innovation like Trucordia Go is just one way the Lindon-based brokerage is staying relevant and agile in an increasingly digital world.

It's not just helpful for clients — it's a smart business move.

According to a report from McKinsey & Company, "Insurers that seize the opportunity to deeply integrate AI into everything they do will be poised to come out on top."

Aside from reducing manual data entry by 70%, Khanna outlined other benefits the company has seen since introducing Trucordia Go.

"The combination of a highly effective AI tool with the human touch makes it easier to obtain accurate quotes, identify coverage gaps, share documentation between parties, and evaluate when a change is needed," he said.

And, no — it's not replacing humans anytime soon.

"AI-enabled brokerage solutions will create an exceptionally better experience for customers, and we are building proof that it can be done in a manner that results in a grand total of zero jobs lost," Khanna added.

Try it for yourself — for free

If you haven't shopped around for different insurance policies, you could be leaving money on the table without knowing it. One LendingTree survey found that up to 92% of Americans may be able to save money by switching carriers.

Here's your chance to discover if better options exist — and thanks to Trucordia Go, you can do it for free.

Just visit trucordiago.com and let Trudy walk you through the easy prompts. It's simple and fast, and it could help you save on insurance solutions.

About Trucordia

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.