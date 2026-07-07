Summer break can increase mental and physical risks for Utah kids

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

As kids and teens enjoy their long summer break, parents often feel like they are losing the battle against screen time and keeping routines healthy and productive.

While the freedom from school can be a welcome respite for children and teens, it also brings a unique set of challenges. Without the structure and routine of the academic year, many young people struggle to find healthy and productive ways to spend their time.

In fact, research has shown that the summer months can be a time of increased risk for obesity, decreased physical activity, and poor mental health.

The dark side of summer break

Excessive screen time, social isolation and emotional regulation are just a few of the concerns that come with the long break from school.

According to a recent study published in the National Library of Medicine, adolescents who spent more time engaging in physical activity and less time on screens had better mental health outcomes.

This is no surprise, given the numerous benefits of physical activity, including improved mood, reduced stress, and increased self-esteem.

However, with the rise of social media, online gaming, and streaming services, it can be easy for children and teens to spend hours-on-end staring at screens.

Finding balance in a digital age

Finding balance is crucial for helping children navigate the challenges of summer break.

By setting screen time limits, encouraging physical activity, and promoting healthy habits, parents can help their children develop the skills they need to thrive during the summer months and beyond.

Establishing rules for device use, such as designating screen-free zones and setting limits on the amount of time spent on devices each day, can help children avoid the negative effects of excessive screen time.

For example, parents can set a rule that devices are not allowed during meals or in bedrooms, and can limit screen time to a certain number of hours per day.

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The importance of outdoor activities

Encouraging physical activity and outdoor play instead of screen time can help children and teens develop healthy habits and reduce their risk of obesity and other health problems.

In fact, healthychildren.org explains that youth who spend more time outdoors are more likely to engage in physical activity and have better mental health outcomes.

Parents can encourage physical activity by signing their children up for sports teams, taking them on hikes or bike rides, or simply playing games with them in the backyard.

Aiming for at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity each day can help children meet their physical activity needs and develop healthy habits.

By modeling healthy screen use and healthy habits of exercise themselves, parents can help their children understand the importance of balance and responsibility in the digital age simply by learning from example.

Building positive relationships and seeking support

Encouraging social activities, such as playdates, sports teams, or volunteer work, can help children develop important social skills and reduce their risk of social isolation.

Parents can model healthy communication skills, such as active listening and empathy, to help their children develop strong relationships and a positive sense of self.

Seeking support from friends, family members, or mental health professionals can help parents navigate the challenges of parenting and provide their children with the support they need to thrive.

Seeking support for a healthy summer

If despite your best efforts you're concerned about your child's well-being or behavior during the summer months, it may be helpful to seek additional support.

At Aspen Ridge Counseling, a team of experienced therapists is dedicated to providing a safe and supportive environment for children and teens to explore their feelings, develop healthy coping skills, and build confidence.

How Aspen Ridge Counseling can help

Aspen Ridge Counseling offers a range of services specifically designed to support children and teens during the summer months. Their therapists can help your child develop healthy routines, manage screen time, and build positive relationships with family and friends.

They also offer guidance on emotional regulation, motivation, and self-esteem, and can provide support for children and teens who may be struggling with anxiety, depression, or other mental health concerns.

By working with their team, you can help your child develop the skills and confidence they need to thrive during the summer months and beyond.

Taking the first step towards a healthy summer

If you're concerned about your child's well-being or behavior during the summer months, don't hesitate to reach out to Aspen Ridge Counseling.

Their team is here to support you and your child every step of the way, and they are committed to helping you develop the tools and strategies you need to promote healthy habits and positive relationships.

By taking the first step towards seeking support, you can help your child have a happy, healthy, and balanced summer, while setting them up for success in the years to come.