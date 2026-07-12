Utah's summer hotspots: 10 family-friendly activities you won't want to miss

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

Summer has a way of picking up speed after the Fourth of July festivities have ended.

Parents often find themselves with mixed emotions as the weeks slip by. Some are counting down the days until school starts. Others are already feeling nostalgic about these last stretches of summer with their kids at home.

If you're looking for ways to fill those remaining weeks, there's no need to pack up the minivan for an expensive road trip. Salt Lake offers plenty of family-friendly activities close to home that can keep everyone entertained until the first school bell rings.

Here are just a few crowd-pleasing options.

Photo: JackF - stock.adobe.com

Eat fresh and shop local at the Downtown Farmers Market

Nothing feels more like summer than strolling through a farmers market with fresh produce in hand, and Salt Lake's Downtown Farmers Market has been a local tradition for 35 years.

Held every Saturday, the market brings together farmers, food producers, artisans and local businesses from across Utah, making it easy to shop local while filling your kitchen with fresh, seasonal ingredients.

You'll also find handmade gifts, baked goods, flowers and plenty of ready-to-eat treats.

Families with young children won't want to miss the Market Kids Club booth, where kids can participate in weekly activities and earn $5 in Market Kids Bucks to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables.

Upcoming activities include "Little Readers, Big Stories" on July 18 and 25. Hosted in partnership with Utah Rising and Utah Community Builders, the free event is designed to spark imagination, foster connection and inspire the next generation of leaders and readers.

Learn more on the Downtown Farmers Market website.

See lions, tigers, bears — and penguins

Animal lovers have no shortage of options in Salt Lake.

Between Utah's Hogle Zoo and Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, families can spend the day getting up close with wildlife from around the globe.

Beyond the animal exhibits, both attractions offer interactive experiences that help keep kids engaged, including an indoor playground at the aquarium and a splash pad at the zoo.

Utah's Hogle Zoo also recently received a perfect accreditation score from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums — an honor only 10 organizations have achieved over the past five decades.

Take them out to the ball game

Summer is made for sports, and baseball, softball and soccer are some local favorites.

Treat the kids to a night out at the ballpark with a Salt Lake Bees or Utah Talons game, or head to America First Field to catch a Real Salt Lake or Utah Royals soccer game.

Pro tip: Check same day ticket availability on SeatGeek. You never know what deals you might find when people's plans change last-minute!

Photo: Adobe.com/Sergey Nivens

Do a little group bonding at Escapology Salt Lake

Here's an indoor activity that's equal parts challenging and entertaining.

Escapology Salt Lake offers a variety of immersive escape rooms where families work together to solve puzzles before time runs out.

Themes range from Scooby-Doo and pirates to haunted houses and other adventures, making it easy to find one that fits your group's interests.

It's a fun way to encourage teamwork while escaping the summer heat.

Get to the Point

There's never a bad time to visit Thanksgiving Point, but this summer offers an extra reason to go.

Its Imaginaria America 250 celebration transforms the gardens into a giant interactive festival featuring oversized American landmarks, inflatable attractions, splash zones, hands-on activities, STEM experiences and plenty of opportunities for family fun.

The seasonal celebration runs through Aug. 22.

Cool off with a museum visit

Sometimes the best summer adventures happen indoors.

When temperatures climb, museums offer a welcome break from the heat while giving kids plenty to explore. Utah Museum of Natural History, Discovery Gateway Children's Museum and the Museum of Utah are all popular destinations that combine education with hands-on fun.

Fun in the sun at Lagoon

For more than a century, Lagoon has been one of Utah's signature summer destinations.

From thrilling roller coasters and family rides to live entertainment and Pioneer Village, there's enough to keep visitors busy all day.

Younger children can enjoy gentler attractions while older kids and thrill-seekers can tackle some of the park's biggest coasters.

If you're planning a visit, consider subscribing to Lagoon's email list to receive information about promotions and special offers.

Enjoy a little musical theatre

Utah's theatre scene is impressively vibrant and there's a long list of venues that promise to dazzle you with talent.

Among them, you'll find Pioneer Theatre Company, Tuacahn Amphitheatre and Hale Centre Theatre. Take the whole family or grab your plus-one and make a date night out of it.

Photo: Adobe.com/aerogondo

Travel back in time at these pioneer-era sites

You can't really celebrate a Utah summer without paying homage to the state's pioneer heritage. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to do that. This Is The Place Heritage Park, Wheeler Farm and the Days of '47 Rodeo are all cherished sites and traditions that transport you back in time to the handcart days.

At This Is The Place, your kids can walk through the streets of an old pioneer town, eat at Brigham's Donut Shop, ride ponies and learn about Utah's Indigenous tribes.

Wheeler Farm is a 75-acre working farm and museum where you can see farm animals, walk trails, have a picnic, ride a wagon or enjoy the Sunday farmers market.

The Days of '47 Rodeo remains one of Utah's favorite summer traditions, bringing together rodeo competition, community pride and a celebration of the state's pioneer legacy.

Experience Utah's cultural arts

Summer is a great time to catch a live performance. Across the state, you'll find Broadway musicals, concerts, ballet productions and family-friendly shows that make for a memorable night out.

Utah Symphony, Utah Opera, Ballet West, Pioneer Theatre Company, Hale Centre Theatre and Tuacahn Amphitheatre all offer performances throughout the season. To explore even more concerts, plays and community arts events, visit NowPlayingUtah.com.

Find more local events

This list should be more than enough to keep you occupied until school starts, but if you're looking for even more ideas, the Salt Lake Chamber website is a great place to start.

There you'll find information on upcoming community events, as well as a directory of local businesses that would be thrilled to have you visit.

Find out more at slchamber.com.