RC Willey's Patio Party brings deals, demos and giveaways

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RC Willey's Patio Party returns April 25, with outdoor inspiration, live grilling demos, free samples, and a chance to win big. One lucky guest per store (that's 10 winners total) will take home a Tytus Anaheim 4-Burner Liquid Propane Grill—an ideal way to kick off patio season and make outdoor cooking feel effortless from the start. To enter, simply scan the QR code in-store. No purchase necessary.

Now that spring has officially arrived, there's a clear shift toward spending more time outdoors. Longer evenings, warmer air, and the pull of fresh space make now the ideal time to rethink your patio—not as an afterthought, but as an extension of your home.

From indoor-inspired comfort to candlelit evenings under the open sky, here's how to turn your patio into the place everyone wants to be this season.

The open-air living room

The era of flimsy plastic patio chairs is officially over. These days, patios are being designed as true extensions of the living room. Think deep-seated sofas with plush cushions, ottomans that double as coffee tables, outdoor recliners made for all-day lounging, and sectionals that invite you to sprawl out with a book.

Lighting for long summer nights

Try layering string lights overhead for that golden-hour glow all evening long. Add lanterns at table level for warmth, and solar-powered path lights to guide the way. The goal is soft, intentional pools of light that transform an ordinary patio into something genuinely enchanting after dark. To make it even easier to set the mood this season, we're including string lights with your purchase, helping you bring that same warm, layered glow home right away.

Photo: Ozgur Coskun - stock.adobe.com

Dinner goes al fresco

Outdoor dining has evolved from picnic table to full dinner party destination. Teak, powder-coated aluminum, and resin wicker are all materials that age beautifully. Pair your table with chairs that have arms for comfort and anchor the space with an outdoor rug to make it feel cohesive and considered.

A proper setup

The outdoor kitchen trend has made its way into everyday backyards—and it starts with a serious grill. Multi-burner propane grills give you the flexibility to cook multiple dishes at once, turning outdoor cooking into something seamless and enjoyable. Add a prep surface nearby and your tools within reach, and suddenly you are not just cooking at the grill. You're running the kitchen.

The layer that pulls it all together

An outdoor rug is what grounds a seating area and ties everything together. Flat-woven polypropylene styles in subtle patterns are durable, easy to maintain, and comfortable underfoot. Once that base is in place, throw pillows and outdoor blankets can be layered in for added comfort, giving the space a more relaxed, lived-in feel.

Photo: Iriana Shiyan - stock.adobe.com

The center of attention

A fire feature extends your outdoor season and naturally draws people in. Whether it's a fire table, pit, or chiminea, it creates warmth, ambiance, and an easy focal point for conversation. People gather around it to unwind, talk through the evening, and linger a little longer than they planned. It's the detail that turns a patio into a destination.

Whether you are updating a few pieces or simply gathering ideas, this is the time of year to bring your patio back to life. RC Willey's Patio Party is a great opportunity to stop in, explore the latest outdoor selection, and get inspired for the season ahead.