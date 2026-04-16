Adventure awaits: Machu Picchu, Sacred Valley and Amazon Rainforest tour from $3,999

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Some trips are relaxing. Others are unforgettable.

This journey through Peru is the kind that stays with you — where ancient history, breathtaking landscapes and once-in-a-lifetime experiences come together.

And you're not the only one who thinks so: That's why this year's departures have already sold out.

But don't worry.

Due to popular demand, Jensen McKay Tours is opening an additional tour scheduled for Feb. 17-25, 2027, to give travelers another chance to experience the mist-covered peaks of Machu Picchu and the winding waterways of the Amazon River.

Here's why you'll want to grab your spot while you can.

Sacred Valley: Exploring Inca ruins and shopping for Andean treasures

After spending your first day getting acquainted with and traveling through Cusco, you'll then get the chance to drive through the Sacred Valley to visit the Incan site of Pisac.

Famous for its bustling marketplace, this is a great spot to browse beautiful handicrafts or pick up Andean clothing.

From there, you'll travel to Ollantaytambo, a historic Inca town that serves as the gateway to Machu Picchu. It's known for its massive stone terraces and temples, and it serves as the perfect appetizer to the main event the next day.

Photo: Boris Stroujko - stock.adobe.com

Machu Picchu: A mystic mountain wonder

It's hard to believe that this ancient Inca citadel went unnoticed until 1911 — but Machu Picchu is no longer a secret.

In fact, a worldwide Internet poll led to its designation as one of the New Seven Wonders of the World in 2007.

Built nearly 8,000 feet above sea level above the Sacred Valley in Peru, archaeologists believe Machu Picchu was intended to serve as the Inca emperor Pachacuti's estate in the 1400s. The Incas abandoned the site a century later during the Spanish Conquest, when it sat undisturbed for centuries.

And if you're wondering whether or not it's worth the climb, Lonely Planet instantly clears that up.

"Machu Picchu lives up to every expectation," their website states. "In a spectacular location, it's the most famous archaeological site on the continent, a must for all visitors to Peru. Like the Mona Lisa or the pyramids, it has been seared into our collective consciousness, though nothing can diminish the thrill of being here."

An English-speaking guide will join you for your tour, ensuring that you don't miss a thing. It's a bucket list must.

The Amazon River: Jungle walks, pink dolphins and fishing for piranhas

The adventure wraps up with a trip to a jungle paradise along the Amazon River. You'll stay at the Heliconia Amazon River Lodge, where you'll get the chance to enjoy several activities.

Take a jungle walk with expert guides, learn the many uses of jungle plants and wildlife, spot pink dolphins along the river and fish for piranhas!

Toward the end of the trip, you'll take a sunset cruise along the Amazon River and spend your final day taking excursions or just relaxing.

Photo: Marco - stock.adobe.com

What your ticket price covers

The price per person is $3,999 when you travel with a companion, or an additional $499 if you're traveling solo — so bring a friend! It's a great value when you consider everything that comes with it. Your ticket includes:

Round-trip airfare from Salt Lake City.

Includes all domestic flights within Peru.

Airport transfers.

Hotels (including Heliconia Amazon River Lodge).

Daily breakfast with lunches and dinners while at the Heliconia Amazon River Lodge.

Activities and tours listed on itinerary.

Transportation.

Local tour guides.

A tour leader.

If you were to price each of those things out individually with airfare on top, you'd quickly realize just what a bargain this trip is.

Plus, consider how much more relaxed you'll be knowing that someone else has taken care of all of the planning and coordinating. All you have to do is sit back, relax and enjoy an unforgettable trip.

Refer a friend and save even more

In addition to their excellent prices, Jensen McKay Tours offers a referral program to help you save even more money.

For every referral you provide that books with them, you get $100 and your referral gets $50 off the price as well.

And you don't have to go on the trip to get your $100 reward! Visit the referrals page for more information.

Save a spot on the Machu Picchu and Amazon River tour

To join Jensen McKay Tours on this unforgettable trip to Peru and the Amazon River Feb. 17-25, 2027, be sure to register for the next trip as soon as possible.

Tours typically sell out quickly, so the sooner you book, the better! To reserve your spot, click here.

In the meantime, you can browse the list of other upcoming trips Jensen McKay Tours offers.

The agency also offers other expertly guided tours through Europe, Africa, Asia, the Americas, the Pacific, the Middle East and even Antarctica. Visit their website to view upcoming travel itineraries and plan that next great trip today.