From bump to birth plan: Creating a roadmap for your pregnancy and delivery

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Finding out you're pregnant is a life-changing moment. In a matter of minutes, your emotions can swing from pure excitement and joy to fear and total overwhelm. Some of that is thanks to those pesky hormones — but a lot of it is simply human nature. After all, you're stepping into the unknown.

While you can't control everything that happens between the baby bump and birth, having a plan can go a long way toward easing anxiety. It also helps head off decision fatigue by allowing you to think through what matters most to you before you're faced with choices in the moment.

Growing a human is hard work. Making your plan shouldn't be. Here's how to create a thoughtful, flexible roadmap for your pregnancy and delivery.

Consider starting with an app

Pregnancy can come with a lot of questions — and apps have become one of the most popular places to find answers. In fact, the Journal of Medical Internet Research reports that more than half of pregnant women use apps during pregnancy.

Technology evolves quickly, and pregnancy apps today offer far more than what-fruit-size-is-your-baby updates. The key is choosing one that supports your priorities and includes the features that matter most. Here are some things to keep in mind as you peruse your options:

Reliable medical information. Look for apps that clearly state that their content is medically reviewed or backed by healthcare professionals.

Look for apps that clearly state that their content is medically reviewed or backed by healthcare professionals. Personalization. Some apps tailor content based on your due date, symptoms, or birth preferences, making the information feel more relevant and less generic.

Some apps tailor content based on your due date, symptoms, or birth preferences, making the information feel more relevant and less generic. Practical tools. Helpful features like checklists, kick counters, contraction timers, or appointment trackers can take a big mental load off your plate.

Helpful features like checklists, kick counters, contraction timers, or appointment trackers can take a big mental load off your plate. Community support. If connecting with other expectant parents sounds comforting, many apps offer forums or social features where you can share experiences and ask questions.

If apps aren't your thing, you can always turn to reputable websites, books, support groups, birthing classes and, of course, your provider.

Decide on a provider and birthing location

One of the most important decisions you'll make during pregnancy is deciding who will deliver your baby and where. As for the "who" part, your two main options are between obstetricians and nurse-midwives. While both are highly trained and focused on healthy outcomes, they offer slightly different experiences.

As writer Janie McQueen explains in an article for WebMD, an obstetrician is a medical doctor with special training and schooling who delivers babies in hospitals.

A midwife also has specialized training, but their care approach tends to be more nurturing and emotionally-oriented. They can deliver babies in hospitals, birthing centers or homes. Doctors and midwives often work together. The best fit for you will depend largely on your personal preferences and health needs.

Location matters too. Proximity to home, available birthing options and access to advanced services such as a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) are all factors worth considering early on.

Photo: lordn/Adobe Stock

Craft a wellness and nutrition strategy

Now that you're caring for more than one body, wellness and nutrition have never been more important.

"Prioritizing your nutrition and maintaining an active lifestyle during pregnancy are fundamental steps, scientifically proven to optimize your baby's development and safeguard their lifelong well-being," Dr. Alyssa Winters, an obstetrician at Holy Cross Hospital–Davis, says. "These choices help your baby grow and thrive while also supporting your own health now and in the future."

Don't stress yourself out over this one — just focus on making small, smart decisions that make you and your baby feel good.

Educate yourself and prepare mentally

Yes, your body is preparing for birth. But your mind needs to get ready, too. Things are a lot less scary when you have an idea of what to expect. Try to educate yourself on the basics of labor and delivery, including stress and pain management. Signing up for a birthing class is a good way to start.

Financial and logistical nesting

Preparing for a baby also includes practical planning. Reviewing insurance coverage, understanding maternity or parental leave, arranging childcare and adjusting work or household routines ahead of time can help reduce stress later on.

Create a birthing plan

Having a birthing plan can help things run more smoothly on delivery day. Dr. Christopher Hutchison, an obstetrician at Holy Cross Hospital-Jordan Valley, suggests asking yourself the following questions:

What are my absolute must-haves for my birthing environment?

How do I envision myself coping with labor, and what support systems do I want in place?

What level of medical intervention am I comfortable with, and when would I want to discuss alternatives?

What information do I need to feel confident and calm throughout this process?

He adds, "And while making a plan and discussing your preferences with your physician are important, it's also helpful for mothers to understand that there is a certain amount of unpredictability in the birthing process, and sometimes plans need to be adjusted for the safety of the mom and baby."

Photo: Syda Productions/stock.adobe.com

Create a postpartum plan for you — and your partner

The postpartum period brings big physical and emotional changes. Before your baby arrives, talk with your partner about how you'll share responsibilities and support one another during recovery. It's also important to discuss mental health, including recognizing the signs of postpartum depression and knowing when to ask for help.

Having a baby is a big, beautiful, life-changing thing. But you don't have to go at it alone. You can access comprehensive maternity care and labor and delivery services at Holy Cross Hospital–Mountain Point, Holy Cross Hospital–Jordan Valley, Holy Cross Hospital–West Valley and Holy Cross Hospital–Davis.

Find your care team today at commonspirit.org.

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