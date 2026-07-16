4 reasons the Ephraim/Manti area is seeing stellar growth

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As Utah continues to grow, more families are asking an important question: Is there a better place to build a life? While the Wasatch Front offers abundant opportunities, rising housing costs, increasing traffic, and growing congestion are leading many Utahns to consider communities that offer more space, lower costs, and a higher quality of life.

And it isn't likely to get better. Envision Utah reports Utah will need 840,000 new homes in the next 30 years, with the majority along the Front between Juab and Weber counties.

As population increases, many residents are looking beyond Utah's largest metropolitan areas for places that offer the amenities they value without some of the challenges that come with urban living.

The Ephraim/Manti area has become one of those destinations. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the area's population grew by 10.7% between 2020 and 2024, reflecting a growing interest in communities that combine affordability, employment opportunities, recreation, and a strong sense of community.

Job opportunities

Sanpete County, home to Ephraim and Manti, continues to experience positive job growth. According to the Utah Department of Workforce Services, nonfarm employment increased 1.9% at the end of 2025 compared to the previous year. Leisure and hospitality, information, financial services, and education, health, and social services all experienced significant gains.

Snow College remains one of the area's largest employers and continues to attract educators, administrators, coaches, and support staff from across the state. In addition, healthcare, manufacturing, construction, and local businesses continue to expand, creating opportunities for both longtime residents and newcomers. Notably, Intermountain Health has acquired more than 35 acres in Ephraim for a new hospital, with construction expected to break ground next year — a further sign of the area's growing healthcare infrastructure and long-term economic momentum.

For professionals who work remotely, the area offers another advantage. High-speed internet and modern infrastructure make it possible to enjoy a quieter lifestyle without sacrificing career opportunities.

Canyon Townhomes offers comfortable and affordable housing in Ephraim. (Photo: Canyons Townhomes)

Affordable housing/living

Housing affordability remains one of the strongest reasons families are choosing communities like Ephraim.

Over the past decade, Utah's median home price has climbed dramatically, making homeownership increasingly difficult for first-time buyers and young families. In

contrast, homes in Ephraim continue to offer exceptional value.

According to Realtor.com, newly constructed townhomes in Utah and Salt Lake counties typically range from approximately $255 to $290 per square foot, while new

townhomes at Canyon Townhomes average approximately $228 per square foot. That means buyers can often purchase 12% to 21% more living space for the same

investment, allowing families to maximize both their budget and their quality of life.

In December 2025, Governor Spencer Cox recognized Ephraim with the Utah First Homes Award for its commitment to expanding affordable starter-home opportunities. The award recognizes communities helping address Utah's housing shortage by encouraging attainable homeownership.

New neighborhoods, including Ephraim Crossing, are helping meet that demand through thoughtfully planned, walkable communities designed for today's families.

Canyon Townhomes start at $379,000—well below Utah's statewide median home price — and feature fully fenced yards, attached two-car garages, EV charging outlets, and spacious three- and four-bedroom floor plans.

Photo: Adam Nixon/Stocksy - stock.adobe.com

Access to nature and recreation

Another draw to the area is the close proximity to the Manti-La Sal National Forest and all of the outdoor recreation opportunities there. About six miles from Ephraim is Lake Hill Reservoir — perfect for canoeing and trout fishing.

More than 350 miles of nearby ATV trails are a popular way to spend a weekend. The area is also well-loved for snowmobiling, biking, hiking, and rock climbing.

Low crime rates

One of the major appeals for Ephraim's growth over the past few years is its low crime rates. A Redfin survey showed nearly 75% of people looking for a new home said living in a low-crime area is a "must-have." If personal safety and low crime rates are important to you, Ephraim may be one of the safest areas in the state.

According to information from the FBI's Crime Data Explorer, the Ephraim Police Department has reported zero aggravated assaults in 2026, no homicides in the last five years, and only one burglary case in 2026.

Palisades State Park is one of many nearby lakes that offer fishing and water recreation opportunities in San Pete County,. (Photo: Alysta - stock.adobe.com)

Find your place in the Ephraim/Manti area

The Ephraim/Manti area is growing quickly. Canyon Townhomes are centrally located between two temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; the development is about four miles from each.

Other area plans call for a new hospital, a new charter school and a new daycare center.

With new homes and townhomes, walkable parts of town, and job growth, the area is ripe with opportunities for a fresh start. Canyon Townhomes offer open-concept floorplans, primary suites, fenced-in yards, attached garages and more.

To see what's available and reserve your townhome in Ephraim's up-and-coming community, visit canyonstownhomes.com.