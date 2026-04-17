Why women should not ignore hearing loss this May

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

May is a powerful reminder that women's health is about far more than annual checkups, diet, or exercise alone. It is about protecting long-term function, independence, confidence, and brain health. That is why this message matters so much right now.

May is Women's Health Month. It is also Better Hearing Month, part of a national awareness effort that was formally proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan in 1986 to encourage Americans to take hearing and communication problems seriously. Since Reagan's time, science has taught us something even more important than many realized back then: hearing loss is not just an ear problem. According to Dr. Keith N. Darrow, author of the best-selling book, "Preventing Decline: Advances in the Medical Treatment of Hearing Loss & Tinnitus," hearing loss is a brain health issue, a quality-of-life issue, and one of the most important modifiable risk factors for cognitive decline and dementia.

For many women, hearing loss does not begin with silence. It begins with a subtle struggle.

It may sound like difficulty following a conversation at dinner. Trouble hearing clearly in church. Feeling exhausted after social events. Asking people to repeat themselves more often. Turning the television up just a little more. Or dealing with ringing, buzzing, or humming in the ears that no one else seems to hear.

Too often, women dismiss these changes. They stay busy. They keep caring for everyone else. They push through. They tell themselves it is stress, aging, or that people are mumbling. But untreated hearing loss and tinnitus should never be brushed aside.

When hearing becomes more difficult, the brain has to work harder to make sense of sound. That extra strain can take resources away from memory, attention, processing speed, and mental energy. Over time, untreated hearing loss has been associated with increased risk for cognitive decline, social withdrawal, loneliness, depression, and reduced overall function. In women, who are so often the communicators, planners, caregivers, and emotional center of the family, the loss of connection can affect every part of life.

This is one of the great lessons we understand far better today than we did decades ago.

During President Reagan's era, hearing care was often viewed primarily as a communication issue. Today, people know better. They know hearing loss is linked not only to conversations and clarity, but also to fall risk, emotional health, social engagement, and long-term brain health. They also know that treating hearing loss is not simply about making sounds louder. It is about restoring stimulation to the auditory system, reducing cognitive strain, and helping people stay engaged with the world around them.

That is why early treatment matters

The encouraging news is that hearing loss and tinnitus are treatable, and treatment can be life-changing. Women who address hearing problems earlier often report that they feel more like themselves again. They feel less drained in conversation. More connected to family. More confident socially. More present in the moments that matter most.

And when it comes to brain health, this is not a small issue. Major dementia-prevention frameworks continue to identify hearing loss as the leading modifiable risk factor in midlife, and the evidence supporting treatment has grown stronger. The 2024 Lancet Commission reported that the evidence that treating hearing loss decreases dementia risk is now stronger than in its previous report, and the ACHIEVE trial found that hearing intervention slowed cognitive decline in older adults at increased risk.

So this May, during Women's Health Month and Better Hearing Month, add hearing to your health checklist.

If you are noticing difficulty hearing in background noise, asking people to repeat themselves, struggling to keep up in conversation, or dealing with ringing in your ears, do not ignore it. Do not wait until it becomes severe. Do not assume it is "just part of getting older."

Take action. Because protecting your hearing is also about protecting your brain, your independence, your relationships, and your future.

Call (435) 253-6243 to request a copy of "Preventing Decline," ask your questions, or schedule an appointment with Hearing and Brain Centers.