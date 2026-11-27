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SALT LAKE CITY — The annual lighting of Temple Square officially kicked off the Christmas season Friday, drawing crowds back to one of Utah's most beloved holiday traditions.

The lights turned on at 4:30 p.m. on the day after Thanksgiving, marking a milestone year for the display after years of disruptions caused by construction and the COVID-19 pandemic.

For decades, the Temple Square lights have been a holiday destination for locals and visitors alike. KSL archive footage shows crowds gathering for the display, which has been going since 1965, with generations returning year after year to witness the spectacle.

In the 1980s and 1990s, visitors described the display as magical, while others compared it to a fantasyland. Crowds packed downtown streets, attended holiday performances and celebrated beneath thousands of sparkling lights.

"It's magical when it's dark and then all of a sudden they all turn on," one woman told KSL in 1992.

Another woman said the light display carries a lot of meaning for her.

"It means the whole world is in a state of love and harmony," she told KSL in 1991.

The tradition has long attracted guests from around the world. Past visitors interviewed by KSL said they traveled from Canada and England specifically to see the display.

Behind the scenes, the annual event requires months of preparation.

In 2011, Eldon Cannon with Temple Square ground services said work on the display begins in August, with crews installing lights and cables throughout the grounds.

Some signature features have remained constants over the years, including trees wrapped in red lights, the iconic Cedar of Lebanon tree and international nativity displays.

"That one has about 1,500 strands of lights, and if you've got 50 lights per strand, it's about 75,000 lights on a single tree," Cannon said about the Cedar of Lebanon tree.

New additions have also become part of the experience, including a light tunnel featuring messages from people around the world.

The tradition faced interruptions in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic limited public gatherings and scaled back portions of the display, while the extensive renovation of Temple Square altered the holiday experience during construction.

The Temple Square Christmas lights will remain on through Jan. 1. Visitors can view the display daily from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.