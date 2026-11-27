OGDEN — An Ogden woman will spend up to 15 years in prison on three felony charges related to the abuse of her young son.

Judge Craig Hall on Wednesday sentenced Mindy Deanna Murray, 25, to one to 15 years' imprisonment on each of three counts: one of attempted child torture and two counts of aggravated child abuse, all second-degree felonies. The sentences are to be served concurrently, according to court papers.

Murray, charged last April, pleaded guilty to the three counts on Oct. 14 as part of a plea deal with the Weber County Attorney's Office. The attempted child torture count was reduced from child torture, a first-degree felony, and the severity of the aggravated child abuse counts was reduced from first-degree felony status. Moreover, prosecutors said they would agree to concurrent sentencing on the three charges.

According to the plea agreement, Murray admitted to causing serious injury to her son, 6 years old when the abuse occurred, between Aug. 1, 2025 and Feb. 2, 2026. The boy faced a "pattern of abuse" dating to when he lived in Wyoming, before moving to Ogden, according to the narrative in the plea agreement.

School officials in Wyoming reported injuries the boy had suffered to authorities and formally documented them when Murray and the boy's father came to Utah, enrolling him in school in Ogden.

"On the first day of school (in Ogden), he had visible injuries to his face," the plea agreement reads.

After winter break, the boy returned to school with staples in his head, and Murray said he had slipped in the shower. School officials spoke with the boy and relayed to his mother that he had told them his head hurt and that he missed his grandmother. In a car thereafter with his mother, Murray beat the boy, according to a witness.

"The arrestee is seen by a witness grabbing the victim by his jacket and getting into his face. The witness later observed the arrestee holding the victim down in the backseat, hitting him on the side of the face that had already been injured previously. The witness estimated the arrestee had hit the victim 10-12 times," reads the plea deal.

The boy later told authorities that his mother is "always mean" and that he sustained the head injury when his mother hit his head against the floor in the shower.

"The arrestee made the victim lie to the doctor about the cut on his head when he was taken for medical treatment," the narrative of events in the plea agreement reads.