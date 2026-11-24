TOOELE — Hours after massive balloons will march through the streets of New York City, another set of parades will take over Tooele and Grantsville, celebrating the upcoming Christmas season.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was delayed for the first time in its history, giving Tooele County residents the chance to watch three parades in a single day.

While the Tooele County parades only stretch back 28 years, compared to 100 years of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Santa Parade on Saturday in Tooele will still bring smiles and celebration to attendees of all ages.

"It makes everybody smile; it makes everyone happy," said Jared Hamner, the executive director of the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce. "It also brings awareness to small businesses."

Magic on Main Street, Tooele's Christmas celebration, begins at 1 p.m. with a downtown market at Veteran's Memorial Park. Local businesses in Tooele will have booths available at the park for people to browse.

Attendees can also use their phones to look for custom-decorated Frosty the Snowman icons hidden throughout the market to unlock discounts at the different stores.

Those determined enough to find all the snowmen can enter the Frosty's Quest drawing for prizes, including $100 gift cards and promotions from participating businesses.

At 2 p.m., attendees may begin to hear sleigh bells and hooves clopping down Vine Street as Santa Claus makes an appearance alongside horse-drawn carriages and other parade floats.

Santa Claus rides in a horse-drawn carriage during one of Tooele's previous Christmas Parades. (Photo: Tooele County Chamber of Commerce)

Hamner encouraged attendees from both near and far to bundle up for this year's Christmas celebrations to tackle the mid-40-degree temperatures.

The parade ends at Veteran's Memorial Park, after which Santa will host a "cookies and carols" sing-along at the Ritz Theater on Main Street in Tooele.

At 5:30 p.m., the mayor will light off the Christmas tree in the park, rounding out the end of Tooele's Christmas celebrations with the drawing for Frosty's Quest participants. Winners will be chosen at random, but must be present to claim their prizes.

However, the party doesn't stop there.

After the parade, many of the floats will travel to nearby Grantsville in preparation for its Christmas Light Parade, which begins at 6 p.m. As night falls, the floats will be lit up as they wind their way through the city.

Interested people can sign up to have their vehicle or float in the Christmas Light Parade on the Grantsville city website.

Those attending the parade will receive a special ticket inviting them to the afterparty at the Clark Historic Farm, where Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos alongside hot chocolate and cookies. Volunteer carolers will also be singing at the afterparty, which will end at 8 p.m. Saturday night.

"We welcome anyone and everyone that would like to come out to come and participate and be involved," Hamner said.