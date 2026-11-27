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WANSHIP, Summit County — A Utahn recently had two puppies stolen, and they used the internet to track them down.

On Nov. 13, the Summit County resident noticed their puppies were missing from their yard in Wanship. They reported the puppies missing and then started scouring social marketplace ads to see if they were listed for sale.

The owner found a listing in Salt Lake for what they thought were their missing dogs, and they contacted the Summit County Sheriff's Office. An officer then contacted the seller to set up a meeting, according to Sgt. Skyler Talbot.

"That meeting took place down in Salt Lake. During that contact with the individual selling dogs, we were able to determine that the person selling the dogs in fact did not own the dogs, and that they were indeed the missing dogs from Wanship," Talbot said.

The dogs were returned home, and the case has been referred to the Summit County Attorney's Office to determine if any criminal charges will be pressed.

Talbot says these kinds of crimes are often a crime of convenience, and he encourages people to limit the access people have to their valuables, as well as their pets.