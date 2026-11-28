SALT LAKE CITY — A Draper man accused of "whooping" children with a leather belt and making them go for days without eating pleaded guilty to child abuse.

James Maurice Roberts, 32, pleaded guilty on Nov. 2 to reckless aggravated child abuse, a third-degree felony as part of a plea in abeyance. His plea deal dismissed a separate charge for tampering with a witness, a third-degree felony.

If he follows the plea in abeyance terms over the next three years, including obtaining a mental health evaluation and an anger management evaluation and doing all the recommended treatment along with completing a parenting class, his charge will be reduced and he will be sentenced instead for child abuse as a class A misdemeanor.

Third District Judge Charles Stormont gave Roberts credit for the 14 days he spent in jail on the case.

According to charging documents, a male disclosed to his therapist that there was ongoing abuse in a home where he was living with his uncle, Roberts, and multiple investigations had been opened by the Division of Child and Family Services. The male's age was not publicly available.

During the investigation, four children living in the home independently reported being beaten with a leather belt, including one belt with spikes or bumps. They also described being beaten with a hanger and a spatula.

After an investigation was opened, the children claimed they had been forced to stand in a corner on one foot for hours; two said when they put a foot on the ground, Roberts would throw a shoe at them.

One boy reported that Roberts had made a girl stand in a corner for three days without eating.

Investigators talked to the male's sister, who reported her thumb was broken while she was beaten with a "black, spiked belt," and that Roberts threatened to break another finger if she did not tell the doctor it was broken when she fell off a bike.