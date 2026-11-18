SALT LAKE CITY — The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute partnered with the Cities Strong Foundation to create the first-ever " Annual Data Summaries," which examined the well-being and upward mobility in Layton, Ogden, Orem, Provo, Salt Lake City, Santaquin and West Valley City.

Several of the issues pertain to the children living in these cities. The report said that in six out of the seven cities, more than a quarter of K-12 students were "chronically absent" in the 2024-2025 school year, exceeding the statewide rate of 23.8%.

"To be considered chronically absent in Utah, a child has to miss 10% of school days," said Heidi Prior, a senior public policy analyst at the Gardner Institute. "So that equates with being absent for 18 or more days during a school year."

Prior also said chronically absent kids are less likely to read on grade level, and the data they gathered backed up her claim. Utah has a goal for 80% reading proficiency among third-graders by 2030.

So far, all seven cities fall short of that. Specifically, six of the cities fell below the statewide average during the 2024-25 school year.

The Gardner Institute also found that housing affordability continues to be a big problem. Prior said approximately half of the renters living in these areas are "cost-burdened," meaning residents are forced to spend at least 30% of their income on housing expenses alone. Six out of the seven cities either met or exceeded Utah's statewide poverty rate, which is 8.3%.

But not all of the numbers they gathered were bad.

The summaries show that crime rates in all seven cities declined between 2021 and 2025, indicating an overall improvement in public safety.

Prior also said they are seeing residential stability increase across these cities, and she explained that residents are choosing to stay in their homes for longer.

According to the Gardner Institute, the number of homeowners who have lived in their home for more than five years increased between 2019 and 2024 in Layton, Ogden, Orem, Provo and Salt Lake City.

"That's great because we know that residents who live in a home for longer are more likely to build social ties, get to know their neighbors, volunteer and invest in their communities," Prior said.

She said this was the first year the study was conducted, but they plan to update the project annually.